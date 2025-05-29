HPE Aruba Networking doubles performance capabilities of widely-deployed data center distributed services switches

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced expansions of its HPE Aruba Networking wired and wireless portfolio, along with new HPE Aruba Networking CX 10K distributed services switches, which feature built-in programmable data processing units (DPU) from AMD Pensando to offload security and network services to free up resources for complex AI workload processing.

The new expansions from HPE Aruba Networking include:

The HPE Aruba Networking CX 10040 is HPE's latest distributed services switch -- also known as a “smart switch” -- that doubles the scale and performance of the previous networking and security solution.

Four new HPE Aruba Networking CX 6300M campus networking switches, which provide faster data speeds for enterprise IoT, AI, or high-performance computing with a more compact footprint.

New Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and capabilities for AI-driven indoor and outdoor connectivity that deliver the highest quality of service for data, voice, and video communications.

“Data-fueled AI, IoT, and other high-performance applications are driving unprecedented demands for enterprises to provide cost-effective connectivity, no matter where devices and users are or how they access the network,” said Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking. “HPE is again raising the bar with innovations that simplify data center and overall server connectivity at ten times the scale and performance and one-third the cost of traditional enterprise solutions.”

“As AI and data-driven applications continue to transform every industry, the need for scalable, compliant, and high-performance networking has never been greater,” said Soni Jiandani, senior vice president and general manager, Networking Technology and Solutions Group, AMD. “Together with HPE and the HPE Aruba Networking CX 10040 platform, we’re delivering cutting-edge solutions that combine AMD’s advanced, programmable DPU and software technology with HPE’s data center networking—enabling secure, scalable services for datacenter and colocation deployments that support the world’s largest enterprises at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions.”

Solutions that exceed industry standards

HPE Aruba Networking is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to powering enterprises of all sizes and across every industry as AI, IoT, and other types of high-performance computing accelerate. HPE Aruba Networking solutions continue exceeding industry standards by delivering performance, security, and intelligence along with all-inclusive licensing that generates significant savings. The latest advances announced today include:

HPE Aruba Networking CX 10040 smart switch, utilizing an AMD Pensando DPU to double the scale and performance of the widely-deployed HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 distributed services switch, supporting the growth in AI-driven computing, while maintaining its built-in firewalling, in-line encryption, and precision telemetry for increased security, greater observability and more efficient server operation.

HPE Aruba Networking CX 6300 series campus switches, providing encryption protocols, precision timing, and application recognition and control (ARC), which enables enterprises to meet multiple types of data security, volume, and bandwidth service level agreements (SLAs) on a single switch. The four new switches also operate within a smaller footprint to provide maximum capacity and performance in demanding environments.

New Wi-Fi 7 access points, introducing the indoor HPE Aruba Networking 720 and 740 Series and indoor/outdoor 760 Series, which feature a unique network slicing capability – dynamic application prioritization – to deliver the transmission priority and performance required for the real-time computing needs of AI and cloud-delivered applications. The HPE Aruba Networking 760 Series is designed for indoor/outdoor and industrial environments with flexible radio and antenna modes.

Application-aware networking across campus switches is now available on the HPE Aruba Networking CX 5420 and 6200 series switches, enabling enterprises to apply specific policies more granularly to ensure that AI, IoT, and high-performance computing data can travel over the entire network based on pre-defined SLAs.

A single point of visibility, control and analytics delivered by the latest release of HPE Aruba Networking Central provides secure, AI-powered network management that seamlessly scales across campus environments and data centers.

HPE Morpheus VM Essentials integration with HPE Aruba CX 10000 Switch Series helps organizations unify the orchestration of virtualize and physical network and security services such as distributed firewall, microsegmentation across ESXi, KVM and bare metal hosts, easing migration to an open virtualization model with no forklift required.

