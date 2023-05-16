Dubai, UAE: Hertz Saudi Arabia Car Rental Co. made a significant impact at the recent Arabian Travel Market 2023, which concluded its activities at the Dubai World Trade Center. The company's innovative car rental services attracted the attention of over 40,000 visitors, including internal and external tourism professionals from 150 countries.

As one of the world's leading providers of car rental services, Hertz Saudi Arabia showcased a diverse range of offerings at the event, including long-term operational leasing, short-term leasing, and the Chauffeur Drive service. With over 100 years of experience in the car rental sector, the company's services are backed by a superior commercial capacity and a modern, diversified fleet.

During the event, Asaad Al-Atyani, Managing Director of Hertz Saudi Arabia, expressed his satisfaction with the company's successful participation and remarkable presence at the exhibition. "Our innovative solutions in the car rental market improve the quality of life for everyone seeking an easy and safe experience," said Al-Atyani. "We are committed to enhancing our customers' experience, building more successful partnerships in the Kingdom and abroad, and increasing our position in the travel and tourism market in Saudi Arabia."

Hertz Saudi Arabia's participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 was an excellent opportunity for the company to connect with other professionals in the travel and tourism industry, exchange ideas, knowledge, and experiences, and showcase its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism practices. The event also allowed the company to unleash its regional business potential and expand its scope of partners and customers.

"The Arabian Travel Market 2023 was a remarkable experience for Hertz Saudi Arabia," said Al-Atyani. "We are proud of our accomplishments and are committed to continuing to provide innovative, distinguished services that meet the needs of travelers in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

-Ends-

About Al-Wasila:

Established in 1998, Al-Wasila is a leading car rental company in Saudi Arabia, providing short and long-term rental services through a network of sites across the Kingdom. As the Hertz and Thrifty car rental company's franchisee, Al-Wasila delivers a diversified fleet that meets all customer needs, backed by international quality maintenance standards. The company was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality in 2021 and remains committed to delivering world-class car rental services with a customer-centric approach and a focus on innovation and continuous improvement.