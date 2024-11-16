Dubai, UAE: Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), visited The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), to gain insights into its pioneering research and strategic initiatives designed to address critical challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, welcomed Her Highness and expressed the center’s gratitude for the visit. Dr. Al Zaabi outlined ICBA’s strategic vision and highlighted its significant contributions to global food security through innovative research in biosaline agriculture and impactful partnerships.

Her Highness shared her perspectives on the importance of capacity development and knowledge transfer, particularly for women and local communities. She emphasized the need to leverage scientific research to create scalable solutions that address climate change and support adaptation efforts.

Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, said: “To confront the challenges posed by climate change, we must ensure that communities—especially women and local leaders—are equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to adapt and thrive. By investing in capacity development and fostering knowledge exchange, we empower individuals and communities to take informed actions. Scientific research plays a critical role in this process, helping us to design scalable, impactful solutions that not only mitigate climate risks but also enhance resilience at every level. This is about building a foundation for sustainable progress, with local communities actively shaping the solutions that will sustain our shared future.”

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi said: “Her Highness’s visit underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the pressing challenges of climate resilience and sustainable agriculture, both within the UAE and globally. At ICBA, we are dedicated to advancing innovative research and fostering strategic partnerships to address issues in arid and saline environments. By aligning our work with the UAE’s vision for sustainability and contributing to international frameworks, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals and COP initiatives, we are creating scalable models that can be replicated in other regions facing similar challenges. ICBA remains committed to developing research-driven initiatives that make a lasting, positive impact on the resilience of farming communities and promote environmental sustainability at a global scale.”

During the visit, Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi and ICBA’s senior experts presented an overview of the center’s key projects and initiatives, focusing on sustainable agricultural practices, climate resilience, and environmental conservation. The discussions touched upon innovative solutions such as carbon credit and sequestration, biochar production, and composting initiatives using local resources. ICBA’s preparations for COP29 and COP16 were also highlighted, building on its success at COP28 to further advance global climate dialogues. Emphasis was placed on ICBA’s efforts to empower women and engage youth in sustainable agriculture, fostering resilient communities and developing future leaders in environmental sustainability.

The visit included a guided tour of key ICBA facilities, such as the Date Palm Fields, Forage Fields, the Gene Bank, and the Emirates Soil Museum. Her Highness was also provided with an overview of ongoing research and field projects that demonstrate ICBA’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability in arid and saline environments.

The discussions and tour highlighted ICBA’s commitment to advancing impactful solutions that strengthen community resilience and promote sustainable agricultural practices. Moving forward, ICBA will continue to work closely with stakeholders to contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for the UAE and beyond.

About ICBA

Established by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Development Bank, the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) is a unique international not-for-profit applied research-for-development center. The center’s approach integrates strategic alliances, technical expertise, and knowledge empowerment to co-create innovative solutions for sustainable livelihoods and food security in saline and arid environments. The center’s research is at the nexus of soil, water, crops, and climate to prevent, manage and recover from salinity in agricultural lands. Through this holistic and integrated approach, ICBA strives to make a lasting positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of farming communities, ensuring their resilience and contributing to a more sustainable future for all. www.biosaline.org