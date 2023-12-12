Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Henkel Polybit Dammam has achieved full circularity for waste material at its manufacturing site in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This milestone marks the first fully circular use of production waste material for Henkel in the India, Middle East and Africa region, underlining the company’s long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The site team has spearheaded a state-of-the-art solution to boost circularity, leading to the recycling and reuse of production waste in the manufacturing process. This will affect hundreds of metric tons of waste annually, with 700 mt of waste generated in 2022 and approximately 600 mt in 2023.

Simon Ulmann, Vice President Operations and Supply Chain IMEA at Henkel, commented: "This fully circular production waste recycling process in Dammam sets a new standard for sustainability in the IMEA region. We are proud to be at the forefront of circular practices, aligning with Henkel's global sustainability goals. This lighthouse and frontrunner project actively shapes a model for the IMEA region, reinforcing Henkel’s commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Dimitri Kozak, Head of Sustainability and Environmental Performance, Henkel Adhesives, said: “The urgency of addressing climate change is front of mind for Henkel, and our team at Henkel Polybit Dammam has displayed ingenuity in charting a new path towards circularity for waste material. We aspire that this innovative move sets a precedent, creating a ripple effect in the IMEA region and beyond, to help advance in waste management towards a more circular economy.

In the new closed-loop system, the production waste undergoes meticulous grinding and homogenising, ensuring the purification, uniformity and quality of products at the Henkel Polybit Dammam Site.

Globally, Henkel's sustainability strategy aims to achieve climate-positive operations by 2030. The Dammam facility's success is a testament to Henkel's commitment to circularity, contributing to the goal of having all global sites be climate-positive in seven years. The company plans to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources, implement state-of-the-art technologies for thermal energy, and achieve circular water use at key manufacturing sites.

This also comes as part of Henkel Adhesive Technologies' continuous efforts to enhance waste disposal methods. Currently, 85% of all adhesive manufacturing sites have achieved zero waste to landfill status (ZWTL). To minimise the impact on local environments, Henkel works to ensure key manufacturing sites save and reuse water through a process optimisation and wastewater treatment.

As Henkel embraces the challenge of becoming climate positive by 2030, its accomplishments signal a significant step forward in a mission to support regenerating the planet, help communities survive and be a trusted partner in building a more sustainable tomorrow.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations, and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In fiscal 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com

Henkel in the GCC was established in 1998 and has since grown rapidly with over 1,000 employees representing more than 50 different nationalities and building a strong, talented local and multinational work force. In Dubai (UAE) Henkel operates its corporate headquarters as well as two innovation centers for the region and one factory for Adhesive Technologies in Umm Al Quwain. For KSA the company operates one factory for Laundry & Home Care in Riyadh, and two factories for Adhesive Technologies in Dammam.

