Khalil: We are investing in local industry and committed to delivering innovative products that meet the needs of Egyptian consumers.

An advanced formula powered by “Renew” technology offers complete fabric care and restores garments to look like new making it the ideal choice for consumers.

Cairo – In line with its commitment to supporting the national economy and promoting local production, Henkel Egypt has announced the launch of its new fabric care product, ‘Perwoll’, now produced locally at its factory in the industrial zone of 6th of October City. This launch supports the Egyptian government’s efforts to increase the contribution of the industrial sector to GDP by empowering local production to deliver innovative solutions tailored to Egyptian consumers.

Perwoll is a valuable addition to Henkel Egypt’s expanding portfolio of laundry and home care products. Its advanced formula is built on Renew technology, supported by effective enzymes that help restore fabrics by removing lint and residues, while preserving colors and textures. With every wash, it revives clothes and gives them a fresh, like-new look, offering long-lasting care and protection for all types of garments.

The launch of Perwoll addresses a real and growing demand among consumers for a specialized solution in advanced fabric care. As the first product of its kind in the local market, Perwoll establishes a new product category in Egypt’s laundry sector and reinforces Henkel’s leadership in innovation and added value.

Sherif Khalil, President and Managing Director of Henkel Egypt, commented: “At Henkel, we believe in the importance of delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian consumer. We are proud to launch Perwoll for the first time in Egypt with its unique formula that introduces a new level of fabric care. This launch is more than just a new product, it represents the creation of an entirely new category in the local laundry market. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to local industry, as we continue to invest in and expand our manufacturing capabilities in Egypt.”

Perwoll exemplifies Henkel’s successful local expansion strategy, which includes a wide range of trusted brands across hair care, laundry, and home care segments. Henkel continues to invest in its manufacturing infrastructure and human capital to support the Egyptian economy and strengthen the competitiveness of local industry both regionally and globally.

It’s worth noting that Perwoll is a globally recognized brand in the fabric care segment, trusted by millions of consumers across more than 30 countries for its proven effectiveness in protecting colors and fabrics—making it a preferred choice in its category.