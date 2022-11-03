Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly known as Etisalat Digital) and the region’s trusted security advisor, has announced a partnership with ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network intelligence, to provide customers in UAE and KSA with enhanced cybersecurity solutions. To mark their collaboration, Help AG and ExtraHop signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the 2022 edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), the Middle East’s prominent technology and networking event held annually in Dubai.

This strategic partnership will help diversify Help AG’s current cybersecurity offering and strengthen its presence in the cloud-native security solutions market. Help AG customers will now be able to benefit from fully SaaS-based network monitoring as part of its Managed Security Services portfolio with the addition of the ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 network detection and response (NDR) platform, a cloud-native solution for visibility, detection and response across hybrid, multicloud, containerized and IoT environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “As more organizations expand their presence in the cloud and experience challenges in maintaining visibility, especially in the face of advanced persistent threats and increasing compliance requirements, NDR solutions have become crucial to achieving visibility, swift detection, and intelligent response to threats and breaches.”

“That is why we have partnered with ExtraHop, whose solutions complement Help AG’s existing Managed Security Services value proposition and end-to-end offerings by providing an additional layer of visibility that supports rapid investigation, intelligent response, and enhanced threat detection, and pairing it with advanced machine learning to deliver a reliable, secure experience across hybrid, cloud, and multicloud environments. Our clients in UAE and KSA will now be able to utilize cutting-edge network detection and response capabilities that greatly increase the scope of protection and monitoring provided by Help AG’s next-gen Security Operations Center (SOC).”

Fouad Tawk, Area Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa at ExtraHop, said: “ExtraHop’s dynamic cyber defense solutions help enterprises stop breaches 84% faster with cloud-scale machine learning that delivers detection and response across cloud, hybrid and distributed environments. By combining our world-class solutions together with Help AG’s reach and expertise, we will help IT teams unify security telemetry across the network and endpoints, enhancing detection and response capabilities to stop advanced threats faster.”

“With ExtraHop Reveal(x), Help AG can deliver an enterprise-class network detection and response solution for the modern SOC, so security teams can unlock complete east-west visibility, real-time detection and intelligent response to act with confidence and speed against threats.”

According to Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response, “by 2025, 50% of organizations will be using Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities."

In line with Help AG’s service-centric led approach, the service will cover a range of use cases across security, cloud and IoT operations including lateral movement detection, software supply chain attacks detection, unusual network activity detection, security hygiene enhancement, sensitive data monitoring, network forensics readiness, and advanced threats hunting. It will ensure end-to-end cloud security through cloud native integrations with orchestration systems, EDR and SIEM, that will further increase the visibility of Help AG’s next-gen SOC.

Reveal(x) also provides 360-degree visibility and situational intelligence at enterprise scale without friction, ensuring security for cloud, hybrid and on-premises with immediate value and a low management burden, along with a cloud-based record store with a 90-day lookback to provide managed search for streamlined incident investigation. Through advanced AI for behavioral analysis and machine learning, Reveal(x) can also detect behaviors that signal a ransomware attack in progress, allowing a business to avert massive operational, reputational, and financial loss.

-Ends-

About ExtraHop

Cyberattackers have the advantage. ExtraHop is on a mission to help you take it back with security that can’t be undermined, outsmarted, or compromised. Our dynamic cyber defense platform, Reveal(x) 360, helps organizations detect and respond to advanced threats—before they compromise your business. We apply cloud-scale AI to petabytes of traffic per day, performing line-rate decryption and behavioral analysis across all infrastructure, workloads, and data-in-flight. With complete visibility from ExtraHop, enterprises can detect malicious behavior, hunt advanced threats, and forensically investigate any incident with confidence. ExtraHop has been recognized as a market leader in network detection and response by IDC, Gartner, Forbes, SC Media, and numerous others. Learn more at www.extrahop.com.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

To learn more about Help AG, visit www.helpag.com

About e& enterprise, from e&

Combining the agility and expertise of a digital managed and professional service company with the strength and reach of a telco, e& enterprise, from e&, is leading in digital transformation and accelerating digital adoption for corporates, governments and large organisations. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, and so much more, e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE and KSA, it provides innovative digital vertical propositions by enabling sustainable developments, safer cities, digital healthcare, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

With a successful track record in designing, delivering and operating large digital projects and solutions using intelligent and secure cloud platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive services in consultancy, business modelling, solutions design, program management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support.

For more information, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Junior Account Manager

Gambit Communications

Suzana@gambit.ae