Organizations prioritizing security investments through a CTEM framework are projected to be three times less likely to experience breaches by 2026, according to Gartner.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s trusted security advisor, has launched its groundbreaking Continuous Threat and Exposure Management (CTEM) service — empowering businesses to stay ahead of cyber adversaries through continuous risk assessment, proactive threat mitigation, and security optimization. The CTEM service delivers actionable intelligence to protect mission-critical assets and aligns security strategies with dynamic operational goals.

Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer, Help AG said: “In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats that demand advanced, integrated cybersecurity solutions. Help AG's CTEM service delivers a unified, systematic approach for real-time threat detection and response. By optimizing existing security investments and reducing breach risks, it transforms cybersecurity into a strategic enabler—empowering businesses to thrive securely.”

According to a Gartner study, by 2026, organizations that prioritize their security investment based on a CTEM program will be three times less likely to suffer from a security breach.[1]

The region's accelerated digital transformation has significantly expanded attack surfaces, amplifying vulnerabilities across businesses. Rapid adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and OT has unlocked new avenues for AI-driven cyberattacks, such as precision-targeted phishing schemes. These challenges are further intensified by a growing cybersecurity skills gap, leaving employees underprepared to recognize and mitigate emerging threats. Traditional security solutions are struggling to keep pace with these evolving threats, highlighting the need for regular validation and updates. Expanding supply chains also expose organizations to third-party risks, as attackers increasingly exploit weaker vendor defenses to breach larger ecosystems. Furthermore, the misuse of social media to spread misinformation and sow discord further amplifies the cyber threat landscape.

Help AG’s CTEM service represents a paradigm shift in cybersecurity strategy—delivering unmatched protection and agility. It begins with advanced digital risk assessments to guide informed decision-making and extends to dynamic attack surface management—proactively identifying and addressing vulnerabilities across hybrid environments. CTEM provides ongoing monitoring and protection of digital assets, mitigates risks associated with third-party and supply chain vulnerabilities, and strengthens defenses through proactive vulnerability management and routine security validation. Leveraging cutting-edge threat intelligence and analytics, it enables businesses to anticipate, neutralize, and counter advanced threats with precision.

As a cybersecurity leader in the Middle East, Help AG has consistently introduced transformative innovations. The launch of its CTEM service strengthens Help AG’s position as af trusted partner for organizations navigating digital transformation securely. The company boasts a pioneering legacy as the first cybersecurity provider in the Middle East to launch Managed Security Services in 2015. Today, it continues to set new industry standards with its cutting-edge CTEM service, redefining excellence in cybersecurity innovation.

[1] https://www.gartner.com/en/articles/how-to-manage-cybersecurity-threats-not-episodes