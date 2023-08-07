Robotic arm technology provides greater accuracy, better outcomes, faster recovery, and less pain in comparison to traditional replacement techniques

The surgery has helped young patients with developmental deformities as well as those with complex injuries sustained through trauma

The youngest patient who had a total hip replacement was 15 years old, and the oldest, at 84 years of age, had a total knee replacement

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, an M42 company, has announced that it has reached a milestone by conducting 100 successful surgeries using the ‘Mako’ robotic arm by Stryker, the cutting-edge technology which was brought into the UAE by Healthpoint a year ago.

The Mako technology can be used for total knee, uni knee, patellofemoral, and hip replacements. It provides greater accuracy, better outcomes, faster recovery, and less pain for patients in comparison to replacements done with traditional techniques. This type of robotic surgery is widely offered abroad.

The technology was brought to Healthpoint by one of the most prominent orthopedic robotic surgeons in the industry. UK-based Dr. Jonathan Conroy specializes in robotic-assisted hip and knee surgery, and has extensive experience, offering procedures such as arthroscopic hip surgery and standard joint replacements.

The orthopedic robotic arm-assisted surgery technique allows surgeons to prepare for joint replacement operations with more precision and accuracy. After a patient undergoes a CT scan, a 3D model is generated using digital technology that can be viewed from all angles on a computer screen. This innovative technology provides a unique opportunity for the surgeon to visualize and anticipate how the hip or knee joint will functionally move. By assessing the joint replacement prior to surgery, the medical team can determine the optimal surgical approach to take. This ensures that the surgical plan is thoroughly modeled and evaluated before any procedure is performed.

Omar Al Naqbi, the Executive Director of Healthpoint, said: “At Healthpoint, we are delighted to have been able to help so many patients using the cutting-edge ‘Mako’ robotic arm by Stryker. The milestone of 100 successful surgeries thus far using robotic arm-assisted surgery is a great achievement for our caregivers and has proven to be a game changer for our patients, too. Healthpoint will continue to monitor the market for new technologies that have the potential to improve the overall patient experience. This milestone serves as another achievement in our ongoing journey to deliver excellence in all aspects of care to our patients, and to bring world-class healthcare closer to home.”

In addition to treating several patients in the emirates, the hospital treated patients from around the globe, including patients from the United States, Kuwait, and Egypt. The youngest patient, at 15 years of age, underwent total hip replacement, and the oldest, at 84, had a total knee replacement.

Some of the surgeries have helped young patients with developmental deformities or complex injuries after trauma. Recovery was noticeably quicker, but still depends on age, the commitment of the patient to work with a physiotherapist, and the complexity of the surgery. Some patients were able to return to work after two weeks; but generally, most recover within six weeks after surgery.

Dr. Hasan Elias Baydoun, consultant orthopedic surgeon and head of orthopedic department at Healthpoint said: “The ‘Mako’ robotic arm can perform extremely accurate incisions on the bone, which has been proven to result in a quicker recovery and better long-term results. We have received positive feedback from patients regarding the speed of their recovery, having good knee flexion, and experiencing better-than-expected outcomes in terms of returning to work and day-to-day activities.”

“We have seen patients who undergo robotic surgery being able to go home the very same day.”

All joints can get osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis can develop in any of the body’s joints. The knee joint is the one most commonly affected with osteoarthritis, often resulting in severe symptoms that require joint replacement surgery. In the near future, Healthpoint also expects to introduce shoulder replacements.

-Ends-

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, an M42 company, is a multi-specialty hospital based in Abu Dhabi. The hospital includes a wide range of primary and specialty care services, and four centers of excellence: Bariatric Surgery & Weight Loss, Dentistry, Musculoskeletal Medicine, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation.

Focusing on a carefully defined set of medically integrated services and practices, Healthpoint patient-centered approach is organized around medical conditions over the full cycle of care and delivered in integrated practice units (IPUs).

Committed to elevating patient care to the highest standards, Healthpoint has been recognized by numerous renowned international awarding and accrediting bodies. These include the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International), the Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI), and the American Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of specialty centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), Omics Center of Excellence and The National Reference Laboratory, among others.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com