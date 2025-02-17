Dr. Katrina Sanders, Aspen Medical’s Chief Medical Officer, to discuss how the healthcare industry can bridge health system gaps that enable military readiness

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The healthcare industry can play a vital role in the success of military operations as geopolitical instability and humanitarian crises continue to strain military health systems.

With its extensive experience in delivering healthcare services in conflict zones, remote locations, and disaster-affected areas, Aspen Medical, a leading provider of medical services and healthcare workforce solutions, will reveal during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025 how the healthcare industry can help strengthen military healthcare systems by providing scalable, industry-led solutions that enable defense forces to remain mission-focused. IDEX 2025 is happening on 17-21 February 2025 at the ADNEC Centre in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi.

“At Aspen Medical, we understand the unique demands placed on defence health systems. Our expertise in rapidly deploying medical teams, providing tailored specialist training, and establishing self-sufficient mobile hospitals ensures that military personnel receive the highest standard of care while maintaining operational readiness,” said Fergus Maguire, Operations Director at Aspen Medical.

Dr. Katrina Sanders, Aspen Medical’s Chief Medical Officer, will be speaking on a panel at IDEX to discuss the topic: ‘Supporting the Mission: How Industry Can Bridge Health System Gaps to Enable Military Readiness’.

Her panel will explore the crucial role of industry partnerships in strengthening healthcare systems to support military personnel and enhance operational readiness. Ensuring that armed forces have access to high-quality medical care—both in active operations and long-term support— essential for sustaining force strength and effectiveness. Several real-world examples of industry-driven initiatives that have successfully reinforced health system resilience will also be shared in the presentation, including the rapid deployment of medical teams, workforce training tailored to crisis scenarios, and effective governance structures that align with military health objectives.

"The success of military operations in conflict areas rely heavily on several factors including the delivery of healthcare. This is a vital element that significantly contributes to military readiness and the success of military operations,” Dr Sanders explains.

“Taking from our vast experience in working under such scenarios, we are looking forward to sharing our knowledge with the participants at IDEX 2025 and to meeting various stakeholders in the defence and security industries,” Dr. Sanders adds. "We aim to advocate for a reimagined partnership between the military and the healthcare industry, as well as help position the private sector as a key enabler of military readiness. By leveraging on the healthcare industry’s agility and expertise, militaries can concentrate on their primary mission, while ensuring health systems remain robust and effective.”

Over the years, Aspen Medical has been bridging gaps in military healthcare infrastructure by ensuring rapid and effective medical support where it is needed most. Its expertise includes deploying comprehensive, adaptable solutions that help sustain operational readiness and deliver essential care in the most challenging environments.

At IDEX, Aspen Medical aims to engage with defence and government leaders, and showcase its capabilities in deployable healthcare, humanitarian support, and specialist medical training. Aspen Medical will also demonstrate how the private sector can play a critical role in reinforcing military health systems through the rapid deployment of emergency medical teams to conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas, the provision of turnkey healthcare solutions such as modular hospitals, aero-medical retrievals, and trauma centres, specialist medical training programs like the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) course and the Combat First Aid for Soldiers (CFAS) program, as well as public health and environmental services to maintain force health protection in austere environments.

Aspen Medical, which will be present as part of the Austrade pavillion, will further demonstrate how the healthcare industry can take the lead in health service delivery during emergencies, as well as practical strategies for collaboration to ensure that military health assets remain focused on supporting combat missions.

Aspen Medical’s focus for 2025 aligns with the evolving needs of military healthcare, emphasizing deployable healthcare solutions that integrate with defence operations, specialist medical training programs designed to enhance the skills of military medics and first responders, humanitarian medical support leveraging expertise in crisis response and disaster relief, and medical equipment and supplies that complement Aspen Medical’s full-service approach to defence healthcare.

Aspen Medical has been present in the UAE market since 2003, providing targeted, effective and innovative healthcare solutions to remote, challenging or under-resourced environments. To date, it has sourced, credentialled and deployed over 2700 staff to Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, helping meet their critical surge requirements across all seven Emirates.

