Dubai, United Arab Emirates: H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, today inaugurated the Emirati District at Dubai International (DXB). This dedicated hub is designed to empower young Emirati entrepreneurs and strengthen their contribution to the national economy, aligning with the goals of the National Youth Agenda 2031.

The Emirati District, a collaborative effort between the Federal Youth Authority and the Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Initiative, provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a diverse international audience. It also offers access to resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to accelerate business growth.

The event was attended by Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, His Excellency Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, His Excellency Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, Omar Bin Adi, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer of Dubai Airports, Eugene Barry, Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai Airports, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

H.E. Dr. Al Neyadi emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to youth empowerment: "Our leadership's vision places youth at the forefront of our development journey. By investing in their potential and creating an enabling environment, we empower them to excel and contribute to the nation's progress. The Emirati District embodies this approach, providing a global stage for our youth to showcase their talents and contribute to realising the UAE's ambitious vision.

This initiative aligns with the National Youth Agenda 2031, positioning Emirati youth as key drivers of national economic development. We are committed to supporting young entrepreneurs in establishing SMEs, developing their talents, and enhancing their global market access. The Emirati District provides a vital platform for them to achieve tangible success."

Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, said: “The UAE’s vision for the future of the national economy focuses on empowering young entrepreneurs across various sectors, by providing the tools needed for the success of their pioneering projects. This includes flexible legislation and policies that foster a competitive and attractive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation. These efforts aim to increase the presence of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in UAE markets while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship, both regionally and globally.”

She added: “The ‘Emirati District’ at DXB holds special significance as it coincides with the launch of the ‘Emirati Youth Entrepreneurship Council’. This underscores the UAE’s commitment to nurturing youth entrepreneurship based on global best practices while promoting an entrepreneurial culture among younger generations. We remain dedicated to advancing national efforts to establish the UAE as the global hub for entrepreneurship by the next decade, aligned with the goals of the ‘National Entrepreneurship Agenda’.”

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: "The Emirati District at Dubai International serves as a platform for young Emirati entrepreneurs, offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and connect with global markets. This initiative underscores our commitment to empowering youth and providing them with the tools to thrive internationally. It reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and we are proud to support national efforts that reflect the UAE's ambitious vision for the future”.

The Emirati District, located between the bustling Concourses B and C in Terminal 3, showcases: Amadal by Afnan Bushalat, a concept centred around creating products that offer a taste of home; Mira Farms by FBMI, a social enterprise by FBMI that empowers underprivileged communities, particularly female farmers, by providing global market access for their natural produce; Nuwa by Abdulaziz Al Jaberi, a brand that celebrates the UAE's agricultural heritage by using locally sourced ingredients to produce world-class quality products; and From the Arab by Alyazi Almheiri, a luxury home fragrance brand that reintroduces Arabic scents to modern homes worldwide.

The Emirati District provides a unique opportunity for ambitious young Emirati entrepreneurs, providing them with unparalleled access to DXB, the world's busiest international airport. This initiative exemplifies the UAE's commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, empowering youth with resources, training, and a global platform to showcase their talents and drive the nation's economic growth.

