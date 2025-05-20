Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, officially opened the 12th Annual MENA Investor Conference, organized by Arqaam Capital in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The event welcomed more than 500 senior executives, global investors, and policymakers who gathered in the UAE capital to explore investment prospects and structural market transformations across the region.

This year’s conference brings together representatives managing over USD 1 trillion in assets, including institutional investors, private equity and venture capital firms, national corporations, government entities, and high-growth startups.

In his keynote address, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE’s financial system stands as a global model of openness, resilience, and inclusive development, emphasizing the need to build an economic future grounded in sustainability, social responsibility, and international cooperation.

His Excellency stated: “The Arqaam Capital Conference is a premier platform that brings together financial leaders from our region and across the world. We are pleased to welcome such a distinguished gathering under our Arab tent, symbolizing an open investment environment that has become one of the most vibrant globally.”

He added: “This year’s theme ‘From Vision to Value Creation: Navigating MENA’s Market Transformation’ reflects the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s real-world steps toward a prosperous future. Abu Dhabi is not only a center of finance, business, education, and healthcare, it is a city of the future and a source of creativity and innovation serving humanity.”

H.E. Sheikh Nahayan emphasized that the Abu Dhabi 2030 Vision reflects the nation’s ambition to build a cohesive and sustainable society that preserves cultural identity while embracing global openness. Key pillars of the strategy include: sustainable development, knowledge-based economy, public-private partnerships, renewable energy, education and health, the arts, transparency, and international collaboration.

He expressed pride in the UAE’s progress in financial markets, stating: “Under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the country has become a dynamic hub serving more than two billion people across the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond. We have capitalized on our natural resources to build a diversified, secure, and innovation-driven economy.”

H.E. Sheikh Nahayan further noted that the declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’ highlights the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to openness and social cohesion, pointing out that the UAE’s financial system was founded on the principles of openness, accessibility, and transparency.

He continued: “Since the country’s founding 54 years ago, we have followed an open economic model that encourages free trade and smooth investment flows. This openness enabled rapid and diversified growth, strengthening our financial markets. But openness alone was not enough, transparency played a key role in building investor confidence and ensuring trust in our financial institutions.”

In concluding his remarks, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan called on investors and companies to adopt a values-based approach to finance, saying: “As Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, I view your presence today as a call to reflect the economic value of tolerance. I encourage investors to integrate the Triple Bottom Line into their strategies: financial responsibility, environmental stewardship, and social equity. These values pave the way for a more humane global financial system that places peace, stability, and mutual understanding at the heart of economic behavior.”

He concluded: “I am confident that you leaders of the global financial community will continue to innovate, enhance efficiency, and strengthen the long-term sustainability of the sector. I wish you a productive and enriching conference - one that leads to knowledge, collaboration, and lasting partnerships.”

The conference holds special significance this year as it coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Sustainability and Community. Discussions throughout the day reinforced the importance of building value-driven financial systems that foster trust and prioritize human well-being over short-term returns.

Day one featured closed-door sessions, issuer workshops, and curated one-on-one meetings between investors and regional companies - creating direct access to deal flow and partnership opportunities across the MENA region.

The day concluded with strong engagement and optimism, as participants agreed that the region is no longer just attracting global capital but actively shaping the next phase of financial market evolution.

The conference continues tomorrow with deeper sector insights and expanded dialogue between investors and corporates.

