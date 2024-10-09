Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), to DEWA’s headquarters in Dubai. The meeting was a part of a series aimed at enhancing strategic collaboration between government organisations.

The collaboration between DEWA and KHDA serves as a model for integrating government efforts to achieve sustainable development and position Dubai as a leading innovative and sustainable city.

During the meeting, both entities discussed the exchange of expertise and best practice in education and human development, as well as the development of joint programmes to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and clean energy.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of collaboration between government entities to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to promote sustainability across the economy, environment and society. He emphasised the need for a balance between economic development and preserving natural resources for future generations. He also noted that the UAE strives to be a global leader in innovation, technology and sustainability by hosting international specialised events and building global partnerships.

Al Tayer also underlined the crucial role of education in raising awareness about clean energy and environmental sustainability. He emphasised the importance of incorporating clean and renewable energy concepts, energy efficiency and sustainability into school curricula. This helps pupils become increasingly aware about these issues while encouraging their research by supporting school projects that focus on clean energy solutions and innovation.

HE Aisha Abdulla Miran said, “We are delighted to collaborate with our colleagues at DEWA to enrich the educational experiences of our students and develop their knowledge on topics such as sustainability, environmental issues and the conservation of non-renewable energy sources. By fostering environmental awareness in educational institutions across Dubai, we aim to equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle future challenges and promote innovation in their learning journeys. We are committed to building and strengthening existing partnerships with our colleagues in the public and private sectors, and we look forward to collaborating on experiences and initiatives that will enhance Dubai’s education sector and help us achieve our common goals in line with the Dubai Plan 2033 and its economic and social agendas. Our joint efforts will also support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon emissions in the world.”