During the same ceremony in which Leo Messi received the Ballon D'Or, a record-breaking eighth award, from the red carpet of the Paris ceremony, H.E. Rashid Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, together with Mr Arafat Saleh, President of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Development Bureau, made an important announcement directly from the UAE.



The Emirati dignitaries proudly announced the appointment of Mr Michel Salgado, footballer, as brand ambassador for Rabdan One, the car manufactured by NWTN Motors and the UAE's first electric vehicle, a project that will boost the UAE's industrial sector and support its zero-emissions policy.



During the interview with Italian journalist Rosi Fontana on the Ballon D'Or red carpet and just before the ceremony, H.E. Rashid Al Blooshi explained how the UAE economy is going beyond its borders, and that's why it chose to be in Paris as a partner of the most important event in the football world: "From Paris, I'm proud to say that the UAE economy is going more and more to take part of the world market, growing also in sectors, like the motor one, in which the UAE historically did not have an industrial role, as it is now by developing and commercialising the Rabdan One electric vehicle. The intention of our institution is to be competitive and to play an important role in the world economy and markets, building a new and passionate side for the immediate future of the industrial side of the UAE, in addition to the basic economy of our country".



On the other hand, the former Real Madrid champion Michel Salgado, who has been living in the UAE for a long time and chose the country as his new home, was really excited to be part of the Rabdan One project as a brand ambassador: "I'm here in Paris and for me the Ballon D'or ceremony is like being at home, having been nominated in the past and meeting many friends and colleagues here, but today I'm here as the Brand Ambassador of Rabdan One. Cars have always been a deep and strong passion for me, so I'm very proud to be the testimonial of Rabdan One, which is a very beautiful car, very comfortable, safe and luxurious. I recommend everyone to test this incredible car produced in the UAE, it's really a great drive!"