Half-year combined ratio stands at 91.6 (6m 2024: 91.1) percent

Insurance revenue totalled at EUR 5.1 (4.8) billion

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to EUR 377 (305) million

Return on Equity (RoE) rose by 1.7 percentage points to 17.4 (15.7) percent

Dubai: Reporting positive results for the first half of 2025, Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global SE has increased both revenue and net income. The main driver behind these strong results, to which all lines contributed, was growth in new business.

HDI Global’s Dubai office surpassed expectations in several segments and hired key talents to support its unabated growth ambitions in the MENA region. The office thus contributed to the positive overall result of the Germany based multi-national insurer belonging to the Talanx Group.

“In the first half of 2025, HDI Global's DIFC operation successfully completed its inaugural year, surpassing expectations in the Property and Engineering segments due to solid support from all stakeholders and a strong performing team”, says Willem van Wyk, Managing Director HDI Global Dubai. “As a financially robust and reliable Partner in Transformation for our clients and broker partners, HDI Global leverages a strategic expansion in the UAE, guided by the addition of key talents within Risk Engineering and Liability. Our diversified strategy, supported by favourable market conditions, positions us to continue building a resilient global enterprise while emphasising individualised risk management. The Middle East, crucial to our international growth, reflects our commitment to serving an evolving clientele with bespoke solutions.”

On a worldwide scale, HDI Global generated clear growth in revenue and net income in the first half of 2025. Adjusted for currency effects, insurance revenue rose 8 percent to EUR 5.1 (6m 2024: 4.8) billion (7 percent in nominal terms). The insurance service result remained stable at EUR 430 (429) million. Large loss payments came in at EUR 142 (128) and were well below the pro rata budget of EUR 253 million.

The combined ratio at 91.6 (91.1) percent remained within expectation of less than 92 percent for the full year. The net insurance financial and investment result before currency effects rose to EUR 99 (68) million due to higher investment volumes and an increase in current interest income. EBIT was clearly lifted by 24 percent to EUR 377 (305) million. RoE rose to 17.4 (15.7) percent, while HDI Global’s contribution to Talanx Group net income rose 23 percent to EUR 274 (223) million.

Given HDI Global’s robust worldwide results, van Wyk remains optimistic for the latter half of 2025: “As we look forward, the dynamic landscape of the Middle East offers exciting prospects for HDI Global and for our clients. Our continued engagement with sustainable projects aids the region's energy transition, showcasing our ability to adapt and innovate alongside our clients. Dubai, with its strategic location and young, diverse population, is poised to attract top-tier talent, fostering new developments and ambitious economic plans. These elements of change and opportunity embody our dedication to long-term cooperation through deep dialogue and strategic collaboration, ensuring continued success.”

-Ends-

Note: HDI Global is publishing financial key figures in accordance with the international financial reporting standards IFRS 17/9.

To find out more about the services of HDI Global SE Dubai Office, click here: https://www.hdi.global/en-ae/about-us/locations-contacts/asia-pacific-africa/united-arab-emirates/contacts/

To find out more about the latest Talanx results, click here: https://www.talanx.com/en/newsroom

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

As a Corporate & Specialty lines insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle market and corporate customers with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global SE leads roughly 5,300 International Programmes and offers its multinational customers compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global SE is the Corporate & Specialty Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. More than 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 10.0 billion in the year 2024 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of AA-/stable (very strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+ Rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

https://www.hdi.global

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the management of Talanx AG and HDI Global SE. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG’s and HDI Global SE’s control, affect our business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG and HDI Global SE may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE do not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do Talanx AG and HDI Global SE accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.