H.E. Dr. Al Falasi: “HCT has supplied the labor market with more than 85,000 graduates, who have served as a driving force of the national economy across both public and private sectors.”

Celebrating the graduation of more than 4,100 students nationwide from Applied Bachelor’s and Vocational Diploma programs

Dr. Alayyan: “Graduates are not just certificate holders, but agents of change; their employment rates are our measure of success.”

40% increase in graduates this year compared to last year

Graduate numbers expected to rise to 7,000 in 2026 due to diverse educational pathways and increased enrollment

61% of the new graduates employed within 9 months, 95% of them in the private sector

4,400 new students joined this year, with another 2,200 expected in the second semester

Higher Colleges of Technology – The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has announced the launch of its 2025 graduation season, celebrating the Class of 2025 under the theme “HCTians Go Beyond.” More than 4,100 graduates across HCT campuses nationwide will receive Applied Bachelor’s and Vocational Diploma degrees in key disciplines including Engineering, Health Sciences, Business, Computer and Information Sciences, Applied Media, and Education. The season began with the first ceremony celebrating the achievements of HCT’s Ras Al Khaimah graduates.

A Vision for the Future

On this occasion, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of HCT, congratulated the Class of 2025 and wished them continued success, expressing his confidence that they will take on future leadership roles. He emphasized that the graduation of more than 4,100 students this year represents a significant contribution to the UAE’s development journey, noting that young national talent—capable of creativity, innovation, and competitiveness in vital sectors —constitutes the true wealth upon which the nation’s future and prosperity depend.

Dr. Al Falasi added that HCT continues to adopt innovative educational strategies that harness modern technology and science to prepare graduates with professional excellence, ready to contribute to building a sustainable knowledge economy. He noted that HCT has already supplied the labor market with more than 85,000 graduates, who have served as a driving force of the national economy across both public and private sectors. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that HCT will continue its pioneering role in preparing new generations to realize the ambitions of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and to pave the way toward the UAE Centennial 2071.

40% Increase in Graduates

H.E. Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President & CEO, stressed that graduates are not just degree holders, but agents of change—equipped to transform knowledge into economic value and to spearhead entrepreneurial initiatives that diversify the national economy and address global challenges. He congratulated the Class of 2025, calling them “the pride and joy of the nation.”

He noted that this year’s cohort of more than 4,100 graduates reflects a 40.6% increase compared to last year’s 2,961 graduates, with projections indicating that the number will rise to around 7,000 by 2026. Among this year’s graduates are 616 who completed Vocational Diplomas, an outcome of HCT’s “Flexible Academic Pathways.” These pathways are designed to meet labor market needs by enabling students to pursue Applied Bachelor’s degrees, Vocational Diplomas, or Mahara (skills) programs. Graduates of the diploma or Mahara programs may either enter the workforce directly or continue their academic journey toward a bachelor’s degree.

Graduates are distributed across HCT campuses nationwide as follows: Abu Dhabi (981), Al Ain (510), Al Dhafra (101), Dubai (565), Fujairah (533), Ras Al Khaimah (576), and Sharjah (898).

Employment Success

Dr. Alayyan highlighted the employment outcomes of the Class of 2025, noting that 61% secured jobs within nine months of graduation, with 95% employed in the private sector. By comparison, 84% of the Class of 2023-2024 found employment (91% in the private sector), and 89% of the Class of 2022-2023 (74% in the private sector). He emphasized that these steadily rising private-sector employment rates reflect the high quality and relevance of HCT graduates, making them a preferred choice for employers. “Employment rates are our true measure of success,” he affirmed.

Enrollment Growth

Dr. Alayyan noted that HCT’s expanded educational pathways have also fueled enrollment growth. In the first semester of the 2025–2026 academic year, 4,400 new students enrolled, bringing the total student population to 25,730—comprising 19,380 in Applied Bachelor’s programs and 5,539 in Vocational Diplomas. Of this total, 18,029 are female and 7,701 are male. An additional 2,200 new students are expected in the second semester. By comparison, HCT enrolled 4,518 new students during the 2024-2025 academic year, with a total student population of 25,781 by year’s end.

Board of Trustees Statements

H.E. Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) and Vice Chairman of HCT’s Board of Trustees, affirmed that graduates represent the nation’s true investment and the leaders of future change. He noted that, with the support of the UAE’s wise leadership, young Emiratis are being empowered with the knowledge and skills to innovate, create, and compete globally.

H.E. Hala Yousef Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and HCT Board Member, stated that this graduation reflects the fruits of the UAE’s investment in education and highlights HCT’s success in preparing high-caliber talent ready for the future. She emphasized that these graduates represent the strength of society, equipped to drive change and innovate in vital fields.

H.E. Malek Sultan Al Malek, Director General of Dubai Development Authority and HCT Board Member, affirmed that the graduation of this cohort embodies the UAE’s strategic vision of investing in human capital as the nation’s true wealth. He highlighted that HCT has long led applied education, ensuring its graduates are professionally skilled and aligned with the country’s economic agenda and global workforce trends. He added that graduates are active partners in shaping the future through adaptability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

H.E. Dr. Samer Saif Al Samahi, HCT Board Member, stated that this achievement demonstrates the efficiency of the UAE’s education system in equipping youth with advanced knowledge and future-ready skills. He expressed confidence that the graduates will serve as pillars of the nation’s sustainable development journey.

Graduation Ceremonies Schedule – Class of 2025

Ras Al Khaimah – 20 September 2025

Sharjah – 9 October 2025

Fujairah – 19 October 2025

Dubai – 27 October 2025

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra – 13 & 16 November 2025