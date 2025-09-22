Abu Dhabi: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) will participate in the 4th edition of the GCC Exhibition for Education and Training, held from September 22 to 24 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. The University’s participation reflects its strategic commitment to driving innovation in smart learning, fostering lifelong learning, and building a globally recognized academic enterprise rooted in digital transformation and sustainability.

Ali Al Lengawy, Director of Business Development at HBMSU, stated: “We are proud to take part in this distinguished platform, where families, students, and education leaders come together to shape the future of learning. Our presence highlights HBMSU’s unique value proposition as a first Smart university offering a flexible, learner-centric environment designed to develop future-ready skills. Through responsible innovation and academic excellence, we continue to support the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, competitive economy.”

The exhibition brings together top educational institutions and thought leaders to exchange best practices, explore innovative academic opportunities, and strengthen partnerships that support the UAE Centennial 2071 ambitions in education and human capital development.

