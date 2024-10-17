Dubai – Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) is showcasing a range of pioneering initiatives in higher education during its participation in GITEX Global 2024, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14 to 18 October 2024. The initiatives, some of which are in collaboration with Microsoft, aim to reshape the future of education and enhance digital transformation by leveraging artificial intelligence technologies.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, emphasised the significance of the participation, stating, "Our presence at GITEX offers a unique opportunity to showcase digital innovations that enhance the learning experience and broaden access to knowledge. We are committed to harnessing advanced AI technologies to support the transition to a smart education system, providing a flexible and inclusive learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential in alignment with the national goals."

The university's participation highlights four key initiatives, with the first is centred on transforming educational content through AI, aimed at improving the quality of study materials while reducing administrative burdens for faculty. In partnership with, the university has developed an integrated AI-powered platform that automates the creation of lesson plans, assessments, and other educational resources. This innovation not only streamlines academic processes but also frees up valuable time for educators to focus on curriculum development and innovative teaching methods. Additionally, the platform features a personalised AI assistant for each student, available 24/7 to offer tailored academic support and guidance.

The second initiative focuses on enhancing distance learning, a cornerstone of the university's educational model. AI technologies are utilised to analyse student performance and monitor progress, enabling educators to deliver customised and flexible learning experiences, thereby improving educational efficacy and success rates.

The third initiative explores opportunities and challenges through the application of data analytics and AI to support academic decision-making. The university utilises dynamic dashboards to analyse student and staff data, helping to identify current performance and assist in future planning. The tool also uncovers potential challenges, enabling the university to swiftly and effectively adapt its strategies to evolving educational needs. The initiative also offers decision-makers the ability to analyse data using natural language queries. This feature provides instant analysis, making data interpretation accessible to non-specialists when needed.

The fourth initiative involves implementing Microsoft's "Copilot" AI assistant across all levels, as part of the university's efforts to streamline administrative and educational processes, making HBMSU the first university in the UAE to implement this on such scale. The AI assistant aims to empower faculty and staff to accomplish routine tasks more efficiently, allowing greater focus on more critical activities. Additionally, the university is conducting a case study with Microsoft, which is also considered to be the first of its kind in the UAE, to evaluate the effectiveness of these tools.

Maitha Al Teneiji, HBMSU Vice Chancellor for AI & Technology, highlighed the significance of these projects in advancing educational development, stating, "This year, our goal is to introduce innovative and sustainable initiatives that enhance smart education capabilities, aligning with the rapid digital transformations in the education sector. The projects we're showcasing at GITEX 2024 are more than just advanced educational solutions; they represent a strategic vision for AI's role in enhancing the academic experience and enriching the educational process beyond conventional approaches."

HBMSU's participation in GITEX further emphasises its commitment to developing an advanced smart education model, in allignment with the UAE's ambitious national vision and comprehensive digital transformation strategy, reinforcing the country's position as a regional centre for innovation and technological advancement in education.