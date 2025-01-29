Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), in strategic collaboration with Imperial College London, ranked among the world's top 10 universities, has announced the launch of an advanced course in epidemiology as part of its MSc in Public Health programme. Designed by leading experts from Imperial College London, the specialised programme is now accessible to learners in the UAE, equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge to tackle pressing societal and global health challenges effectively. The partnership underscores HBMSU’s commitment to advancing public health education and empowering future leaders with the expertise and innovative tools needed to improve health outcomes globally.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said, “This collaboration between HBMSU and Imperial College London represents a pioneering initiative that aligns with the UAE's vision to enhance its global standing in the healthcare sector and elevate the standards of excellence in education and research. Through this academic partnership, we aim to introduce cutting-edge methodologies and curricula in health-related disciplines, supporting the UAE's healthcare sector. This will empower learners, professionals, practitioners, and leaders in the healthcare field with the knowledge and skills required to tackle global health challenges."

He added: “Epidemiology is, by its very nature, a dynamic science that requires navigating the complexities of human behaviour, societal structures, and unpredictable environmental factors. This makes the field of epidemiology highly impactful, as strategies to address these risks rely on critical skills like analytical thinking, data-driven innovation, and adaptability to improve health outcomes and address global challenges.”

Epidemiology, recognised as one of the top five areas to specialise in public health, has made significant contributions to humanity. The field remains vital in providing data-driven solutions to complex issues like the growing burden of chronic diseases, challenges of an ageing population, persistent health disparities, and pressing global health concerns. By leveraging the expertise of Imperial College London, HBMSU ensures learners are equipped with world-class education and research tools, empowering them to tackle these multifaceted challenges and contribute innovative insights to improve public health in the UAE and beyond.

Prof. Samer Hamidi, Dean of the School of Health and Environmental Studies at HBMSU, said: “This collaboration with Imperial College London represents a transformative step in advancing public health education in the UAE. By integrating expertise from one of the world’s leading institutions, we are not only elevating the academic experience for our learners but also addressing the critical need for innovative solutions to global health challenges. Epidemiology serves as the backbone of public health, enabling us to understand and mitigate the factors that influence health outcomes. This partnership equips our learners with the skills and knowledge to become pioneers in public health research, capable of driving impactful change on a regional and global scale.”

Prof. Salman Rawaf, Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Public Health Education and Training at Imperial College London, said, “This collaboration underscores the importance of international partnerships in tackling contemporary public health challenges. By combining HBMSU's innovative approach to education with our expertise in epidemiology and global health, we have created a learning environment that empowers learners to develop evidence-based solutions to complex health issues. This initiative enriches the academic experience and strengthens the public health workforce regionally and globally.”

Celine Tabche, Co-Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre in the School of Public Health Education and Training at Imperial College London, added: “The successful launch of this academic course is a testament to the power of collaborative innovation in public health education. We have provided learners with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate a rapidly changing health landscape. It was a privilege to meet such a passionate group of learners whose enthusiasm and commitment to advancing public health were truly inspiring. This collaboration reinforces our shared vision of advancing public health through academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and impactful educational experiences.”