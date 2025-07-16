Three winners will be awarded a share of USD 60,000 in equity-free grants

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of a new edition of its global advocacy initiative, She’s Next in Entrepreneurship, in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and Monsha'at. This latest initiative builds on Visa’s long-standing commitment to champion women-led business across the region.

Until July 21, 2025, women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are invited to apply for the chance to secure funding, mentorship, and national exposure. Five finalists will be selected and announced on August 1. They will go on to participate in a pitch event and final judging on September 2, where three winners will be awarded a share of USD 60,000 in equity-free grants.

She’s Next in Entrepreneurship opens the doors to women from all sectors from established business owners to emerging entrepreneurs with bold ideas and high-growth potential. The Main Prize winner will receive USD 30,000, while the Runner-Up and People’s Favorite will receive USD 20,000 and USD 10,000 respectively.

Haya Sawan, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading fitness experts and a prominent wellness entrepreneur, joins She’s Next in Entrepreneurship as the program’s mentor. Through her leadership across multiple ventures, including SheFit, Playball Saudi, and her role on the board of the Saudi Surfing Federation, Haya has become a champion of women’s empowerment through health, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager in KSA, Bahrain and Oman, said, “Every edition of She’s Next has shown us that women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are not just building businesses. They’re helping drive long-term economic change. Our Women SMB Digitalization study found that one in two women business owners want to grow by expanding their products or services, and one in five are actively looking to improve their financial and budgeting skills. These insights reinforce why programs like She’s Next matter. It’s not just about funding. It’s about giving women founders the recognition, mentorship and support they need to scale with confidence. Together with SAB, Monsha’at, we’re proud to help create a more inclusive entrepreneurial landscape, where more women-led businesses can thrive and shape the country’s future economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Lama Ghazzaoui, Chief Financial Officer at SAB said, “Women-led businesses in Saudi Arabia are not only growing but also transforming industries and creating a lasting impact. Through She’s Next, we proudly support visionary entrepreneurs with the resources they need to scale their businesses. At SAB, empowering women in business is not a one-off initiative; but a core part of our commitment to building a more dynamic and inclusive economy.”

She added, “In line with Saudi Vision 2030, we see more women lead across diverse sectors, driving innovation and meaningfully contributing to the national economy. With She’s Next, we are not just offering financial support but creating a community that uplifts and equips women to lead confidently.”

Monsha’at commented: “At Monsha’at, empowering women entrepreneurs is central and a powerful catalyst for national prosperity. When women are equipped with the right tools, mentorship, and access to capital, they become pioneers of innovation, creators of sustainable employment, and builders of resilient communities. Through flagship initiatives like She’s Next, we proudly invest in the next generation of female founders who are actively shaping Saudi Arabia’s future and advancing the transformative objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

She’s Next in Entrepreneurship follows a series of successful editions in Saudi Arabia focused on fashion, gaming, and sports. This launch returns the spotlight to the wider entrepreneurial community, amplifying the voices and visions of women who are driving innovation, creating jobs, and building the future of Saudi business.

In 2023, the International Trade Centre (ITC) and Visa GCC's collaborative ‘SheTrades’ and ‘She’s Next’ initiatives trained 340 women from six countries, supporting over 12,000 women employees. Since 2020, Visa has invested around $3M in over 250 grants and coaching for women SMB owners through the She’s Next grant program globally including in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

To learn more and apply for the Visa She's Next program, applicants must submit a short application form on the dedicated website.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers and businesses globally. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.