Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote optimised energy consumption, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has called on its residential and commercial customers to adopt sustainable practices to reduce district cooling consumption and lower monthly bills during the summer. Launched in June under the slogan ‘Set and Save at 24°C’, the Summer Campaign aims to increase awareness and promote energy efficiency in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Empower emphasised that setting the air conditioner thermostat to auto mode at 24°C during the summer has a significant impact on environmental and economic efficiency. The company also highlighted practical steps to reduce indoor heat sources, such as closing curtains, sealing gaps around windows and doors, and shading glass surfaces to minimise external heat infiltration. In addition, Empower underscored the importance of routine home maintenance, including checking the air conditioner’s thermostat and regularly cleaning its filters to ensure high performance.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, stated, “Empower is committed to supporting the vision of the UAE’s leadership in building a sustainable future where the next generations can enjoy a high quality of life. This commitment is reflected in our focus on promoting environmentally responsible practices and preserving natural resources.”

“We recognise the vital role of awareness in encouraging responsible energy consumption. By leveraging innovation, we aim to deliver the highest levels of efficiency and quality in district cooling. Our summer campaign, now in its twelfth consecutive year, encourages customers to adopt simple yet impactful practices that contribute to conserving resources. These efforts not only support national sustainability goals but also help individuals optimise their district cooling consumption and reduce their monthly bills,” he added.

Through its summer campaign, Empower encourages its residential and commercial customers to follow tips and guidelines, adopt awareness, and use energy responsibly in their cooling systems. This will help them reduce their energy bills and contribute effectively to the country's sustainability efforts.

