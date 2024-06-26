Dubai, UAE: In its fourth meeting of the 2023/2024 academic year, the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, endorsed the University’s strategic plan for 2024-2026. The comprehensive plan, approved by the board members, is centered around five key pillars: enhancing institutional design and efficiency, enriching student experiences, expanding the range of programs and courses, reinforcing institutional identity, and building strategic partnerships.

The plan includes 29 initiatives and three transformational programs, including the establishment of three new colleges in cooperation with local and international partners, formation of an academic partnership with an international university, and the establishment of technical partnerships with leading global companies. The approach is informed by global studies and trends, which indicate that advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing systems will drive significant global advancements in the coming years, catalyzing substantial changes across diverse sectors.

During the meeting, the Board discussed the University's budget plan for 2025 and 2026, as well as its development initiatives. These include efforts to grow revenues, develop the brand, improve marketing, and adopt new work methods that enhance the University's position and competitiveness while keeping pace with future trends. The independent auditor's report for the year ending in December 2023 was also reviewed.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer underscored the Board of Trustees' commitment to advancing specialized educational and research programs, fostering creativity and innovation within the educational system, and reinforcing the University’s standing among leading institutions for smart education and innovation globally. He further emphasized the strategic expansion of the University's footprint in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence, which is considered to be pivotal for digital transformation going forward. These technologies are crucial for enhancing efficiency, performance, and the speed of task completion, while also bolstering decision-making processes and enriching customer experiences.

