Doha - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) and MenaML co-hosted the 2025 Middle East and North Africa Machine Learning (MenaML) Winter School, gathering 141 local and international university students as well as industry professionals for a six-day program designed to equip them with critical skills in artificial intelligence (AI).

The Winter School featured in-depth lectures, hands-on practical sessions and panel discussions that explored critical topics - including large language models, generative AI, deep learning, and more - as well as challenges and career opportunities for young professionals within the Arab world. It also explored the application of AI in diverse fields, including education, genomics, biology, and health, matching Qatar’s national challenge for AI practitioners to revolutionize these fields.

Distinguished experts from QCRI, Google DeepMind, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, InstaDeep, and other regional organizations led these sessions, lending invaluable insights to the attendees and contributing to Qatar’s growing knowledge hub in AI and computer science.

Commenting on the success of the Winter School, Dr. Ahmed K. Elmagarmid, Executive Director, QCRI, said: “Like our partners at Google DeepMind, QCRI focuses on stakeholders’ current and future needs in the field of computing. This natural partnership enabled us to help develop talent in AI based in Qatar and throughout the region, which in turn addresses national research priorities and contributes to the country’s knowledge-based economy.”

Participants also received opportunities for professional development, including mentorship sessions, networking gatherings, and a poster session where they could showcase their research to their peers and industry representatives.

MenaML was sponsored and supported by a number of world-renowned companies, including Google DeepMind, Google Cloud, Google.org, Malomatia, Dell, PhazeRO, Scale, InstaDeep, Apple, and Qeen.AI, with many hosting booths and engaging directly with the students. Further engagement occurred through the setting of challenges, mentorship sessions, and a poster feedback session. MoroccoAI and inzva also served as community partners.

The MenaML Winter School is designed to nurture the next generation of AI leaders and create a network of AI practitioners in the MENA region. The event fosters the exchange of knowledge, formation of new research collaborations, and development of local AI talent.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

For any media inquiries, please contact: media@hbku.edu.qa.

About the Qatar Computing Research Institute

HBKU’s Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) is a national research institute supporting Qatar in building its innovation and technology capacity by tackling large-scale computing challenges that address national priorities and positively touch upon people’s everyday lives. Dedicated to the needs of Qatar, the Arab region and the world, QCRI conducts cutting-edge, multidisciplinary applied computing research in four focus areas: Arabic language technologies, social computing, data analytics and cyber security. For more information about HBKU’s QCRI, visit www.hbku.edu.qa/en/qcri.

About MenaML

Middle East and North Africa Machine Learning (MenaML) is non-profit organization focused on advancing AI research and development in the MENA region. The organization holds a yearly Winter School designed to equip the next generation of AI leaders. The School is a multi-day intensive program, hosted in one of the vibrant cities in the region, and offers a unique blend of keynotes, lectures, and hands-on practical sessions. Lectures and lab sessions are taught by local and international AI experts from leading institutes such as Google DeepMind, Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI), InstraDeep, and others. For more information about MenaML, visit https://mena.ml.