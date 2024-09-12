Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) and the Geneva Graduate Institute kicked off the 2024-2025 edition of the Executive Programs in Development Policies and Practices (DPP) for the Middle-East North Africa region and its thematic branch focused on Conflict and Fragility Management (DPP-CFM).

Her Excellency Mrs. Florence Tinguely Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the State of Qatar and other distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony at Minaretein, which marked the start of the DPP-MENA and DPP-CFM programs in Doha. Dr. Leslie Pal, Dean, CPP, and Dr. Alexandre Dormeier Freire, Programme Director, Geneva Graduate Institute, gave keynote speeches to welcome the program’s participants, all of whom are established development professionals looking to become leaders in their field.

“Our successful partnership with the Geneva Graduate Institute is built on a mutual dedication to fostering the advancement of development across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. By leveraging our combined expertise, we have designed comprehensive curricula that give participants the opportunity to learn from esteemed experts, expand upon their capabilities and aid the livelihood of communities in need,” said Dr. Pal.



The DPP-MENA and DPP-CFM programs are separated into three modules and run for a total of six months. Both programs’ first modules of the 2024-2025 academic year took place in Minaretein, after which the participants will undertake a second module held entirely online. The final module, held in Geneva, Switzerland, will convene participants from both programs, as well as the cohorts from the 5 other international hubs (Bangkok, Bishkek, Accra, Ouagadougou and Lima), giving them the opportunity to reflect on their learnings and exchange with others as they complete their coursework together.

To design the curricula for both programs, CPP and the Institute selected contemporary case studies that highlighted prominent regional and global development challenges in order to test participants’ strategic analysis and leadership skills. By the end of their chosen program, each participant is required to develop a professional thesis tied to their field of work and demonstrate how it addresses their current organizations’ needs.

HBKU’s CPP aims to become one of the leading public policy schools in the region and the world and a center for teaching and researching responses to policy questions of local and global relevance. The College actively leverages local and transnational synergies and collaborations with distinguished international partners to facilitate expertise and build capacity in Qatar and beyond.

