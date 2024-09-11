Hayat Egypt's receipt of ISO certifications reflects its commitment to the highest standards of quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational safety.

Hayat Egypt, the local subsidiary of Hayat, the leading global FMCG company headquartered in Türkiye and one of the largest diapers and tissue producers, showcased its latest operational and production technologies at its factory in Ain Sokhna. This event was part of the company's celebration of its achievements, including a 30% growth in the company’s monetary value in USD during 2024 and recognizing the efforts of its expanded network from wholesalers as partners of success.

Hayat Egypt organized a factory tour for the distinguished wholesalers, where the production team has highlighted the advanced technology and innovative production processes that have positioned Hayat Egypt as a market leader in Egypt’s diapers and tissues markets in 2024. The Ain Sokhna factory, a cornerstone of Hayat Egypt’s operations, features several production lines equipped with cutting-edge machinery and robotic arms. Most of these lines are dedicated to converting raw paper into Tissue products, including kitchen towels, toilet rolls, facial tissues, and handkerchief tissues.

The factory produces four key brands: Papia, Familia, Goodcare, and Focus. Its warehouse, with capacity of 3,500 tons and 20,000 storage units, ensures efficient product storage. In line with its commitment to growth and innovation, Hayat Egypt plans to invest in new machinery to the existing production lines in 2025, further enhancing its production capabilities.

“Hayat Egypt is steadfast in its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology. Our Ain Sokhna Plant not only fulfills the demands of the Egyptian market but also plays a crucial role in exporting worldwide. This facility is a key contributor to Hayat Egypt's global reach, which spans 60 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Pakistan, and Türkiye,” said Mr. Şenol Keserlioğlu, General Manager of Hayat Egypt. “As a leading manufacturer, we take great pride in our innovation-driven approach, which has been instrumental in our success, particularly in the diapers and tissue sectors. This reiterates our commitment to the local market through enhancing and developing our factories’ technical capabilities and contributing to the growth of the Egyptian economy, as well as reinforcing the strong economic ties between Egypt and Türkiye.”

The factory has recently undergone expansions with an investment of $105 million. These expansions have generated over 300 new job opportunities further strengthening the company’s vital role in supporting the local economy.

Hayat Egypt’s commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest quality standards is reflected in the factory’s receipt of numerous certifications including, ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety management. Additionally, the factory’s products are certified with the FSC Chain of Custody for tissue bobbins and converted products, and the Diamond Mark of Quality for Familia Toilet Paper and Kitchen Towel.

In celebration of its partners of success, Hayat Egypt has recognized the top-performing wholesalers in the Egyptian market during its quarterly competition, for it’s the fourth consecutive year. These wholesalers were recognized for their exceptional sales results contributing to the company’s success during the first quarter of the year. In appreciation of their achievements, they were awarded prizes, including trucks and gold ingots. This celebration highlights the strong and sustainable partnership between Hayat Egypt and its wholesale traders, further strengthening the relationship with these key partners.

Hayat Egypt, part of Hayat Holding, has been a key player in the Egyptian market for over 10 years. The company has invested over $550 million in its operations, creating more than 2,500 jobs across five production facilities located at the 6th of October Industrial Park and the North-West Suez Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna. As the largest tissue manufacturer in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa and the world's 4th largest branded baby diaper manufacturer, Hayat Holding continues to deliver quality products to millions of consumers worldwide. The company remains committed to expanding its reach, ensuring that its well-established brands in baby care, women's care, personal health, home care, and tissue categories benefit generations across five continents.

