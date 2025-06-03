Abu Dhabi, UAE: HAYAH, the UAE’s digital life insurer, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, announces the expansion of its inclusive savings product, Simple Saver, designed to make saving and investing accessible to all UAE residents, regardless of their financial situation.

In a market where traditional savings options often come with high barriers and complex processes, HAYAH is redefining the financial landscape by offering a user-friendly, fully online solution. By enabling individuals to start saving from just AED 50 per month, Simple Saver ensures that everyone can work toward building a secure financial future.

“Our goal is to empower individuals of all income levels and financial knowledge to begin their savings journey,” explains Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH. “With our particularly low entry thresholds, we’re staying true to our commitment to inclusiveness and accessibility.”

Key Features of Simple Saver

Low entry ticket: start saving from AED 50 pm, save a coffee per week, save for your future

Flexibility: full freedom to withdraw funds at any time

Personalization: ability to adapt investments based on individual risk profile

Transparency: clear fee structure that decreases as investment amounts grow to as low as 0.5% for higher balances, with no fixed admin or hidden charges

Autonomy: convenient digital access for easy account management

Addressing UAE-Specific Challenges

With over 85% of the population comprising expatriates who have varying lengths of stay, HAYAH’s Simple Saver prioritizes portability and flexibility. Its intuitive online interface also caters to different levels of digital proficiency and includes Shariah-compliant investment options, further enhancing inclusivity.

“Many UAE residents abandon saving due to complex processes and products unsuited to their needs,” adds Mohamed. “Simple Saver fills this gap by providing an accessible, flexible, and fully digital solution.”

Tangible Results

Since its launch, Simple Saver has helped thousands of UAE residents start saving:

72% of users report saving regularly for the first time

68% of users are middle-income expatriates who had never invested before

“These figures confirm our belief that democratizing access to savings is essential for the financial stability of UAE residents,” concludes Mohamed.

With Simple Saver, HAYAH reaffirms its commitment to making saving and investing simple, inclusive, and accessible for everyone in the UAE.

About HAYAH Insurance Company

HAYAH Insurance Company is a leading digital insurance provider in the UAE, offering a range of innovative insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, HAYAH leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, accessible, and affordable insurance products.

