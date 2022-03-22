Mohamed Seghir, Chief Executive Office of HAYAH, commented: “In order to further strengthen HAYAH’s commitment to the region and to its avowed policy of a customer centric approach we have now ensured a seamless user journey that enables clients to purchase policies at the click of a button.

The entire process has been simplified by our new website www.hayah.com, to enhance customer experience and convenience. So much so, that a customer can purchase a term life insurance in less than two minutes, online.

HAYAH is already known for innovative technology-driven firsts - the recent ‘Workplace Savings’ product was a first in the UAE.

Our products are designed to address the needs of both local citizens and expatriates; hence they are transparent and easily accessible digitally. They skillfully address both protection and saving gaps, an increasing problem for the resilience and sustainability of the society. It is designed to create a corpus beyond retirement – something that each of us need to plan for – as early as possible.”

HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and listed on ADX. Earlier this year, AXA Green Crescent Insurance P.J.S.C had announced its name change to HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. following approval from local regulators. Since 2014, AXA Green Crescent has offered life and medical plans to individuals and corporates in the UAE and GCC. Aside from the name change, there are no other changes to the Abu Dhabi listed insurer, with no impact on existing customers, products, partners or employees.

