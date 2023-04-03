At the same time, haus & haus registered buyers rose by 16% in March 2023 over February 2023

In terms of YoY, registered buyers increased a whopping 79% from March 2023 over March 2022

Dubai, UAE: Leading Dubai property firm haus & haus Real Estate has confirmed it recorded its best ever financial performance in March 2023 in nearly ten years of operations as a business.

Last month saw the company’s expanding team of brokers smash their ambitious overall revenue target by an impressive 30%, while also registering 16% more buyers over February 2023.

It was a stellar March across the board for haus & haus with Dubai Hills – a community the company is particularly active in – doubling its set target. There was also rocketing client interest in Off Plan projects with the dedicated haus & haus Off Plan team receiving more leads and selling more than ever before in that segment.

“Following the company’s expansion – which included opening a brand new Dubai office in January – we’ve forged ahead with a strong recruitment drive and increased the number of brokers by 30% in Q1 alone; all this activity has compounded into a record-breaking March. We predict these numbers will continue as the year progresses – there’s a lot to play for in the market right now and it’s obviously very exciting,” commented Simon Baker, Managing Director, haus & haus.

It was a top performance on the rentals side too in March with the number of tenants registered increasing by 17% from March 2023 over Feb 2023.

In terms of YoY, haus & haus registered buyers increased by a whopping 79% from March 2023 over March 2022 – while haus & haus registered tenants increased by 69% from March 2023 over March 2022.

About haus & haus Real Estate

Founded in 2013, haus & haus is a leading Dubai real estate agency with an established record of achievement and delivery in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, and Property Investments. It was established and is managed by three Managing Directors and experienced industry leaders – Simon Baker, Luke Remington, and James Perry. With a large and rapidly expanding team of highly qualified property consultants and certified by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), haus & haus excels in terms of professionalism and industry expertise, helping thousands of customers to achieve their property dreams. A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its young new recruits.

