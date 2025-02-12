Dubai, UAE: haus & haus is proud to announce that we have been honoured with the Top Closer of the Year 2024 Award and recognised as the 1st Runner-Up for Agency of the Year 2024 - Dubai Enterprise Award by Bayut, one of the UAE’s leading property portals.

The commitment of our agents in embracing Bayut’s innovative products, particularly TruBroker, has been instrumental in our success. TruBroker highlights agents who uphold ethical practices in the market, and we are proud to have 125 TruBrokers across the business, reflecting our team’s professionalism and industry-leading standards. This achievement has led to more tenants, buyers, and homeowners choosing haus & haus as their trusted property partner.

Thomas Poulson, Sales Director at haus & haus: “This award recognises the agency that has closed the most deals through leads received via Bayut throughout the year—a remarkable achievement that we are incredibly proud of, especially given that nearly 4,000 agencies operate in the Dubai property market.”

Not to sing our own praises ... but our ability to successfully serve more clients than any other agency in the market is a true reflection of our team’s dedication and expertise. At haus & haus, we take immense pride in the quality of our listings, the strength of our trusted brand, and the outstanding relationships we build with our clients.

“Achieving this in what is arguably the most competitive property market in the world makes this accomplishment even more meaningful,” Poulson added.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our exceptional team, whose commitment and professionalism have earned us these prestigious accolades. A special thank you also goes to Bayut for their continued support and for recognising our efforts. Lastly, we are truly grateful to our clients for placing their trust in us—we are honoured to be part of their real estate journey.

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker, and later welcomed Charlie Bannan as a Managing Director. With the purpose of unlocking opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability, and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts across Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, haus & haus continues to set benchmarks in the Dubai real estate market, known for its expert guidance, innovative approach, and client-first philosophy.