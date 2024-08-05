Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate Group has announced the official launch of a brand new office in Gold & Diamond Park – the eighth premises it has opened in the emirate and coming just eighteen months after opening the seventh, signalling impressive expansion.

The plush 16,000 sq. ft space has a contemporary design created by Bold Borene Interiors, and will accommodate the Leasing, Property Management, Holiday Rental, Marketing, and Customer Service departments, as well as Breathe Maintenance which is part of the haus & haus Group.

A highlight of the new location is the dedicated, versatile training rooms created for the company’s Training Academy to support the rapidly growing team of haus & haus property consultants.

Commenting on the launch, James Perry, Managing Director at haus & haus said, “For us, this new office is a symbol of what is possible in the Emirate if you have a clear vision, work hard, and harness the positive energy of a large, dedicated group of professionals. This is a strategic launch for the company and will allow us to grow our hub of purposeful space to service our clients even better.”

He added: “These are incredibly exciting times to be operating in the Dubai real estate market and when I think back to the very beginning of our company with just a handful of employees, it’s almost unbelievable how far we’ve come.”

It has been a momentous month for the company, with BBC Three factual entertainment show Dubai Hustle - which features a group of haus & haus recruits trying their luck in the market - picking up the gong for 'Best Business Show' in the UK's National Reality TV Show Awards.

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker. With a purpose to unlock opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its agents.

Note: The correct name format for the company is haus & haus (lower case letters and ‘&’).

