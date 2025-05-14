Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) and Franklin Templeton Financial Company (Franklin Templeton) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) valued at USD 150 million to explore a strategic partnership related to investments in Saudi private credit opportunities. The partnership reflects a shared vision to mobilize institutional capital into the Saudi private sector and to strengthen access to alternative financing for high-growth companies across the Kingdom.

The MoU was signed by Ms. Hessa Alsheikh, Head of International Public Markets and Private Credit at Hassana Investment Company and Ms Muneera H. Al Dossary, Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton Saudi Arabia in the presence of Mr. Saad AlFadly, CEO and Board Member of Hassana Investment Company and Ms Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton and Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA and India at Franklin Templeton.

A key benefit of private credit strategies is that they support and expand the access to capital for mid-sized companies, which account for almost 50% of employment across Saudi Arabia but receive less than 10% of total bank lending.

“Our longstanding partnership with Franklin Templeton encompasses both international and local markets. As one of the early entrants into the region’s fixed income space, Franklin Templeton has played a meaningful role in its development. We look forward to exploring opportunities in Saudi private credit, with the aim of broadening financing solutions for underserved segments of the market,” said Hani Aljehani, Chief Investment Officer - International Markets at Hassana.

“This strategic partnership is a testament to our continued commitment to the Saudi market. The MoU marks an important step in further strengthening the relationship between Hassana and Franklin Templeton, as both firms seek to collaborate on investment opportunities in the Kingdom, with a focus on supporting the growth of private sector enterprises, advancing economic diversification and contributing to the objectives of Vision 2030,” said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

Hassana is one of the region’s most active institutional investors, with over SAR 1.2 trillion (USD 320 billion) of assets under management. Hassana is committed to creating long-term value and delivering the best investment outcomes across assets and geographies by applying strategic vigor and leveraging its scale to fulfil its vision – today and for the future.

Based in San Mateo, California, Franklin Templeton, a major global asset manager, has a 25-year presence in the Middle East. The firm further solidified its commitment to Saudi Arabia with the opening of its Riyadh office in March 2024. Renowned for its pioneering approach to emerging market investments, Franklin Templeton now offers a suite of investment and research services from its Riyadh location. These include MENA Fixed Income and Global Sukuk, Saudi Fixed Income, Frontier and MENA Equities, and GCC Private Credit.

About Hassana Investment Company:

As the investment manager of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), Hassana invests on behalf of all Saudi generations for their future pensions.

With over SAR 1.2 trillion (USD 320 billion) of assets under management, Hassana is entrusted with creating long-term value and delivering the best investment outcomes across assets and geographies by applying strategic vigor and leveraging its scale to fulfill its vision – today and for the future.

Learn more: www.Hassana.com.sa

About Franklin Templeton:

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.53 trillion in assets under management as of 30 April 2025.

Franklin Templeton Financial Company (“FTFC”) is a single-shareholder closed joint stock company with unified registration number 7036955537 and a paid up capital of SAR 30 million. FTFC holds license number 23265-22 issued by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority which authorizes it to carry out the activities of ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ in securities.

