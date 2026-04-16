A landmark acquisition uniting 90 years of infrastructure leadership with 65 years of global water expertise

The move strengthens Hassan Allam Holding’s capacity to deliver large-scale water and wastewater projects across the region

Cairo, Egypt – Hassan Allam has agreed to acquire MetiPro, the engineering, procurement, and construction arm of Metito group. The acquisition forms part of the Group’s strategic efforts to expand its presence in the water and wastewater sector across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, the CIS Countries, and Eastern Europe. Bringing together two industry pioneers with over 150 years of combined expertise, the agreement establishes a scaled, integrated platform positioned to lead the next generation of sustainable water infrastructure across the MENA region.

Hassan Allam Holding's water platform is supported by its specialist subsidiaries, including Hassan Allam Construction, Intech, Bioworks, and Ridgewood, covering the full spectrum from engineering and construction to operations and maintenance, strengthening the Group’s ability to deliver large-scale desalination and wastewater mega-projects.

MetiPro brings more than 65 years of global leadership in advanced water and wastewater solutions, with operations spanning more than 50 countries. The company is recognized for its expertise across desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, surface water treatment, and industrial solutions, underpinned by cutting-edge engineering capabilities and a highly experienced management team. MetiPro has delivered a robust portfolio of municipal and industrial projects, partnering with governments, developers, and industries to address critical water challenges through tailored, sustainable infrastructure.

The acquisition builds on a longstanding partnership between Hassan Allam Holding and Metito, where both groups have jointly delivered landmark national projects including Al Mahsamma, New Delta , and the ongoing West Alexandria and Abu Oweikal projects These projects have played a critical role in supporting Egypt’s water security objectives, sustainable agriculture, and environmental protection, and are widely regarded as benchmarks for large-scale water reuse and treatment in the region.

Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO, Hassan Allam Holding, said: “This move marks a defining moment for Hassan Allam Holding and for the future of water infrastructure in our region. By bringing together MetiPro’s global expertise with our 90-year legacy of delivering complex, nation-building projects, we are creating a stronger, integrated platform and built to lead the next generation of sustainable water and wastewater mega-projects across the Middle East and Africa. As water security becomes a priority, this acquisition positions us to deliver long-term, resilient solutions that support growth, climate adaptation, and regional development.”

Eng. Karim Madwar, CEO, MetiPro, said: “Joining forces with Hassan Allam Holding represents a powerful alignment of vision, capability, and ambition. With decades of experience in advanced water solutions, MetiPro has consistently delivered critical infrastructure across global markets. Hassan Allam Holding’s backing will enable us to scale our impact across the region, accelerate the delivery of complex water projects, and contribute meaningfully to securing sustainable water projects for generations to come.”