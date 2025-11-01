Kuwait: Harvey Nichols Kuwait, operated by Alshaya Group, has officially celebrated the major refurbishment of its store at The Avenues, Kuwait. Throughout the refurbishment, customers continued to visit the store with today’s ceremony marking the completion to renew one of Kuwait’s most iconic luxury shopping destinations.

Pearson Poon, Vice Chairman of Harvey Nichols Group Ltd said: “Today marks the next chapter for Harvey Nichols in Kuwait and our long-lasting partnership with Alshaya Group. The beautiful new store is testament to this partnership, bringing our customers the very best luxury retail experience in the Middle East. With the very latest in store design and shopping experience, we know that Kuwait’s Harvey Nichols store will continue to be an icon for local shoppers and visitors alike.”

“This reopening marks a significant milestone in partnership with Harvey Nichols,” said John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group. “This multi-million-dollar investment reinforces our shared commitment to delivering a world-class experience for the discerning Kuwait shopper. We know how excited our customers have been as they have seen the transformation of the store take place around them, as we connect local tastes with global trends and ensure that Harvey Nichols remains the ultimate destination for modern luxury in the region.”

Julie Howett, Business Director of Harvey Nichols at Alshaya Group, added: “The renewed store represents more than a transformation of space – it reflects our joint commitment to evolving with our customers and creates an environment that mirrors the sophistication and individuality of the Kuwaiti market. Together, we have designed an experience that connects global fashion and beauty trends with the modern Kuwaiti lifestyle.”



At the heart of the renovation lies a renewed focus on the customer journey. Every detail of the store – from the layout to the immersive in-store experiences – has been designed to create a seamless flow that inspires exploration, comfort, and connection.



The ground floor now brings together footwear, accessories, beauty, and fragrance in one dynamic destination, while the Mezzanine level presents a fully refurbished, elegantly curated space for fashion – offering clients a complete luxury wardrobe in an inspiring environment. Curated zones, immersive shop-in-shops, and a dedicated fragrance bar add new dimensions to the experience, blending comfort, creativity, and sophistication.



Further elevating the experience, the Golden Goose “Younique Caffè” makes its Middle East debut at Harvey Nichols Kuwait. This innovative concept extends the Golden Goose Co-Creation experience into the culinary world — inviting guests to unwind and indulge in artisanal refreshments from a menu that blends authentic Italian coffee traditions with local flavors, all within a space infused with the brand’s effortless Italian charm. Guests can personalize their visit through quick, mood-based iPad interactions that reveal surprise messages on signature Golden cups or make their desserts and drinks even more distinctive by choosing from a variety of toppings and customizations.

The store’s façade, designed by British artist Giles Miller, continues to stand as a defining architectural feature. Composed of over 11,000 brass petals, it captures the movement and beauty of Kuwait’s desert landscape. Complementing this is the introduction of innovative digital screens, both on the façade and across key touchpoints inside the store, designed to energize the environment and enhance engagement with the Harvey Nichols brand.



In parallel with the redesign, the brand portfolio has evolved to reflect the store’s elevated positioning. Over half of the collection is now exclusive to Harvey Nichols Kuwait, reinforcing its role as the country’s leading luxury fashion destination. Each brand has been selected with intent – to elevate, to excite, and to meet the evolving aspirations of clients.



With its reimagined layout, exclusive brand offering, the addition of the Golden Goose Younique Caffè, and innovative digital design, Harvey Nichols Kuwait once again stands as a symbol of luxury, creativity, and partnership.

About Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols, the world’s leading luxury retailer, is renowned for its exclusive edit of the most prestigious brands across womenswear, menswear, accessories and beauty.

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols has stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, and Bristol. Internationally, Harvey Nichols has stores in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Dubai, Kuwait and Doha.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com

