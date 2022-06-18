Doha, Qatar: Harley-Davidson-Qatar launched a special offer on the full range of 2021 and 2022 models with an attractive benefits package.

Valid until 15 July 2022, customers can avail of the new offer to buy a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and leverage wide range of benefits including free one-year full insurance and registration, three-year manufacturer warranty with unlimited mileage, Free service package worth QAR 5,500 until 22,000 km or 3 years (whichever comes first). In addition, customers will also have the option of the trade-in and In-house finance.

Harley-Davidson Qatar special offers reflect the company’s commitment to the local community and the brand loyal enthusiasts to offer them the best deals and services that exceed their expectations.

The full range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is available at Harley-Davidson Doha Showroom on Salwa Road. For more information, customers can visit Harley-Davidson showroom on Salwa Road.

