Doha, Qatar: With the beginning of the Riding season, Harley-Davidson Doha launched a special offer on the full range of 2022 and 2023 models with an attractive benefits package.

Valid until 4 October 2023, customers can avail of the new offer to buy a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and leverage a wide range of benefits including free one-year registration, first year third party insurance, a three-year manufacturer warranty with unlimited mileage, and free first and second service.

All new buyers will receive a complimentary gift voucher worth QAR 2,000 for purchases from Harley-Davidson accessories.

The offer features special prices on the bikes the 2022 Softail Fatboy FLFBS 114 for QR 106,200 and 2022 Touring FLHTK for QR 128,920.

Harley-Davidson Doha special offers reflect the company’s commitment to the local community and the brand's loyal enthusiasts to offer them the best deals and services that exceed their expectations.

The full range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is available at Harley-Davidson Doha Showroom on Salwa Road. For more information, customers can call 44632428/29 or Visit our Harley-Davidson showroom on Salwa Road from Saturday through Thursday, from 10:30 AM until 8 PM.