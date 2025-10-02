Located in Abu Dhabi, the office opening enhances HarbourVest’s geographic presence and client servicing capabilities

Firm expands 40+ years of regional relationships to deliver private-markets solutions to sovereigns, pension funds, family offices, and private banks

London – HarbourVest Partners, a global, independent private markets asset manager with more than $147 billion assets under management (as of March 31, 2025), today announced the opening of its new office in ADGM, the International Financial Centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The expansion underscores the firm’s long-standing commitment to the Middle East and its focus on supporting institutional and private wealth clients in the region.

Reda Zebdi has been appointed Head of Middle East, HarbourVest Partners and will lead the new office. He joins from King Street, where he served as Managing Director and Head of the Middle East office. Prior to that, he held senior roles at BlackRock including Head of Institutional and Wealth Sales, GCC. In this new role, Reda will oversee investor relations and deliver HarbourVest’s comprehensive private markets solutions to investors across the region.

As HarbourVest continues to expand its footprint in the region, the firm expects to make additional strategic hires to support its growing client base and deepen local engagement.

The new office, located in the Al Maryah Tower in ADGM Square, is HarbourVest’s sixth office in the EMEA region and its fifteenth globally. The firm has been active in the Middle East for over 40 years, managing capital for a diverse range of investors including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, and private banks.

“Establishing a permanent presence in Abu Dhabi, a key financial centre in the Middle East, reflects our deep commitment to the region,” said David Atterbury, Managing Director and Head of EMEA, HarbourVest Partners. “The region is a dynamic and growing market for private capital, and our new office will allow us to deepen relationships and better serve our clients and partners across the Gulf and beyond.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer of ADGM said, “We are pleased to welcome HarbourVest Partners to our thriving financial ecosystem. With decades of global private markets expertise, the firm will bring valuable capabilities to regional investors, reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading hub for asset and wealth management, and support broader economic diversification and growth. We look forward to their long-term success as part of our dynamic community.”

“There is significant and growing demand in the Middle East for high-quality alternative investment strategies,” said Reda Zebdi, Managing Director and Head of Middle East, HarbourVest Partners. “I’m excited to join HarbourVest and lead our efforts in Abu Dhabi, providing clients with tailored access to private equity, credit, real assets, infrastructure, and customized solutions such as separately managed accounts.”

The Abu Dhabi office will operate as HarbourVest Partners (GCC) Limited ("HV GCC"). The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) has granted HV GCC a category 4 license to carry out regulated activities in or from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”). This communication is intended only for “Professional Clients” as defined under the FSRA rules. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest.

ABOUT HARBOURVEST

HarbourVest is a leading global private markets investment firm with over 40 years of experience and $147 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. The firm operates independently and offers a full suite of strategies—including primary funds, secondaries, co-investments, real assets, infrastructure, and private credit.

The firm partners with top-tier institutional investors and wealth intermediaries, while also working closely with General Partners (GPs) to provide capital solutions and strategic support. Its Quantitative Investment Science (QIS) team enhances decision-making through advanced analytics, including proprietary tools for cash flow forecasting and GP performance benchmarking.

For more information about HarbourVest, please visit https://www.harbourvest.com/.

