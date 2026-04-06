Dubai Real Estate: Resilience by Design, Growth by Strategy

From momentum to balance: how Dubai’s market is recalibrating its pace in 2026

Dubai: strong growth followed by measured moderation… a quarterly reading reveals the strength of the sector

Price resilience enhances market appeal… a rebalancing phase opens a new window for investment

Despite the slowdown in March… Dubai’s market reinforces its strength and continues to attract global capital

CEO Insight

Understanding Dubai’s Market In A Time Of Uncertainty

Dubai Real Estate at the Heart of Geopolitical Tensions

In times of uncertainty, average markets hesitate. Strong markets prove themselves. What we are witnessing today in Dubai is not temporary resilience, but resilience that has been systematically built.

The current geopolitical tensions in the region have once again placed global attention on stability, leadership, and the ability of nations to manage complexity. Yet, as history has repeatedly shown, the United Arab Emirates does not respond to crises with emotional reactions. It responds with structure, clarity of vision, and a long-term approach. Whether during financial crises, global health crises, environmental challenges, or geopolitical tensions, the pattern remains unchanged. The UAE emerges stronger, more reliable, and more influential on the global stage.

Dubai has translated this approach into a clear competitive advantage. It has mastered the ability to turn uncertainty into opportunity. The market is no longer cyclical, driven by short-term speculation or sentiment. It has evolved into a system built on structural foundations, supported by real demand, global capital, and a clear future-oriented economic agenda. What we are seeing today is further confirmation of this reality.

Despite the surrounding noise, capital continues to flow, investors continue to enter the market, developers continue to launch projects, and transactions continue to be recorded at scale. This is not the behavior of a market under pressure, but of a market operating with confidence, clarity, and stability.

At such stages, clarity becomes more important than commentary.

Why Dubai Remains Resilient?

Message to Developers

This is not a phase of decline, but a phase of heightened competition. Demand has not disappeared, but it has become more informed and more selective. The opportunity today is not in competing on price, but in competing on value. This means offering smarter payment plans, better designs, more efficient use of space, and genuine residential experiences rather than purely marketing messages.

The market does not need cheaper products. It needs higher-quality developments, more intelligently positioned offerings, and solutions that reduce buyer hesitation while preserving long-term value and supporting absorption without weakening pricing power. Developers who understand this shift will not only maintain their position but also strengthen it.

Message to Buyers: A Phase of Real Opportunities

This phase creates genuine entry opportunities. When uncertainty dominates the headlines, flexibility enters the market. Today, we are seeing more flexible payment plans, greater willingness to negotiate, and a temporary moderation in price growth. This is not a weakness, but an opportunity. Those who understand Dubai’s market cycles know that such periods do not last. Entering the market during moments of anticipation has consistently delivered stronger outcomes, not because prices decline, but because terms improve and investor positioning becomes stronger.

Property Owners: Discipline is Essential

Discipline at this stage is essential. The market is not declining; it is recalibrating. Fundamentals remain strong, demand persists, and the overall direction remains positive. Do not allow short-term headlines to shape your decisions. Reducing prices without justification results in real value loss. Unless there is a genuine need to sell, holding a position is often the more strategic decision. Dubai has consistently rewarded patience rather than haste.

Looking at the broader picture, the reality becomes even clearer. Dubai today is not merely a regional hub, but a global safe haven for capital, talent, and long-term investment. Infrastructure projects continue to advance, the regulatory framework continues to evolve, population growth remains steady, and high-net-worth individuals and global companies continue to relocate to Dubai. The city does not pause; it strengthens its position and builds on its achievements.

Confidence in Dubai is not based on perception, but on a proven track record across multiple crises. This track record continues to repeat itself with remarkable consistency.

At Harbor Real Estate, our position is clear. This is not a market to fear. It is a market to understand. And those who understand it will be the ones who lead the next phase of growth and capture its upside.

Dr. Mohanad Alwadiya

Chief Executive Officer

Harbor Real Estate

Dubai Market Performance For Q1 2026

Strong momentum amid regional and global challenges

Dubai’s real estate market entered 2026 with strong momentum, recording AED 251.4 billion in transactions across 61,578 deals during the first quarter, reflecting growth of 28.5% in value and 4.2% in volume compared to the same period in 2025, according to Dubai Land Department data. This performance highlights the market’s ability to leverage global challenges rather than be impacted by them.

The outlook for the year remains clearly positive, with expectations of relative stability in the pace of price growth in the short term, accompanied by greater flexibility in deal structuring. This represents a natural rebalancing following a period of accelerated growth and creates more attractive entry opportunities, particularly for buyers.

This trajectory is supported by the continued execution of major projects, steady infrastructure development, and the launch of new projects that are being absorbed at a stable pace. It is further reinforced by ongoing regulatory evolution and sustained government support, strengthening confidence and ensuring economic continuity. Over the medium and long term, fundamentals remain strong, driven by population growth and global capital inflows, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for investors and wealth holders during periods of uncertainty.

In March, real estate transactions reached AED 56 billion across 17,340 transactions, including sales valued at AED 43 billion across 13,243 deals, mortgages totalling approximately AED 11 billion across 3,645 transactions, and grants valued at AED 2.4 billion across 452 transactions. This reflects continued activity despite a relative slowdown.

Market performance comparison: monthly transaction values, 2025 versus 2026

Markets do not move in a straight line. They expand, then pause, then continue to grow.

Focusing on a single month often leads to misleading conclusions. A full quarterly view reveals the real picture. What we are seeing today reflects strength, not weakness.

Dubai’s real estate market recorded mixed performance during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, with strong momentum at the beginning of the year followed by a moderation in March.

In January 2026, real estate sales reached AED 72.5 billion, compared to AED 44.6 billion in January 2025, reflecting a significant increase of 62%, driven by strong demand and continued capital inflows.

In February, the market maintained positive performance, with sales reaching AED 61.4 billion compared to AED 51 billion in February 2025, representing a 20% increase, indicating sustained activity, albeit at a slower pace than in January.

However, this momentum eased in March, with sales declining to AED 43 billion compared to AED 47.3 billion in March 2025, marking a 6.4% decrease, reflecting a shift in market pace after two months of strong growth.

Despite this slight year on year decline in value, activity levels remain strong within a healthy and liquid market environment.

March: strong performance in the face of challenges

March recorded AED 56 billion in total transactions across 17,340 transactions, including AED 43 billion in sales from 13,243 transactions, AED 11 billion in mortgages across 3,645 transactions, and AED 2.4 billion in grants across 452 transactions.

Mortgages serve as a key economic indicator, reflecting the market’s ability to absorb institutional and banking financing, and continued confidence from financial institutions in investor solvency and asset quality. Sustained financing at this level indicates a market operating within disciplined credit frameworks and reinforces real estate as a viable long term asset class rather than a high-risk segment.

Grants reflect increasing wealth transfer within the local market, whether through long-term financial planning or intergenerational asset movement. This underscores the role of real estate in Dubai not only as an investment tool but as a store of value over time, reinforcing overall market stability.

Ready properties, off-plan, and asset types

During March, ready property sales accounted for approximately AED 20 billion across 3,990 transactions, compared to AED 22.8 billion in off-plan sales across 9,255 transactions.

Total residential sales reached AED 28.7 billion from 11,229 transactions, distributed between apartments valued at AED 24 billion across 10,019 transactions and villas and townhouses valued at AED 4.7 billion across 1,210 transactions. Land sales reached AED 14.3 billion through 1,211 transactions.

Sales by number of bedrooms

Two-bedroom units led the market in terms of transaction volume, with 3,023 deals valued at AED 8.2 billion. One-bedroom units followed with 4,715 transactions valued at AED 6.8 billion, while three-bedroom units ranked third with 1,622 transactions, also totalling AED 6.8 billion.

Four-bedroom units came next with 1,293 transactions valued at AED 6 billion, followed by five-bedroom units with 390 transactions totalling AED 3.7 billion. Studio units ranked sixth with 2,953 transactions valued at AED 2.3 billion, while six-bedroom units recorded 122 transactions valued at AED 2.1 billion.

Sales by property size

Units ranging between 500 and 1,000 square feet led the market in terms of size, with 4,867 transactions representing 33.9% of total deals. Units exceeding 1,500 square feet followed with 4,008 transactions representing 28.3%.

Units below 500 square feet accounted for 2,782 transactions, representing 19.6%, while units between 1,000 and 1,500 square feet recorded 2,567 transactions, representing 18.1%.

Top sales transactions of the month

Al Sufouh Gardens recorded the highest value transaction in March, with a land sale valued at AED 705 million. Jumeirah 2 ranked second and third through the sale of two apartments valued at AED 422 million and AED 356 million, respectively.

Downtown Jebel Ali ranked fourth with a land transaction valued at AED 240 million, while Umm Suqeim 1 recorded three land sales valued at AED 153 million, AED 151 million, and AED 131 million.

Dubai Land Residences ranked eighth with a land transaction valued at AED 128 million, followed by Umm Suqeim First in ninth place with a deal valued at AED 126 million. La Mer ranked tenth with a land sale valued at AED 122 million.

Harbor outlook for 2026

The outlook for Dubai’s real estate market remains clearly positive.

In the short term, the market is expected to enter a phase of relative stability in the pace of price growth, accompanied by greater flexibility in deal structuring by developers and property owners. This phase should be viewed as a natural rebalancing following a period of accelerated growth rather than a shift in market direction. It also represents a genuine opportunity, particularly for buyers, offering improved conditions and more attractive entry points.

What distinguishes this phase is not only market performance, but the behaviour of the city as a whole. Major projects continue to advance, infrastructure is delivered according to plan, new developments are launched and absorbed, and the regulatory framework continues to evolve in ways that support investors and reinforce long term stability. Government entities continue to support the economy through initiatives and financing that sustain business continuity and strengthen market confidence. Activity continues, and business continues, with greater structure and discipline.

This is not a market slowing down, but a city operating with discipline and awareness to ensure sustainable growth and reinforce its global position.

Over the medium and long term, fundamentals remain exceptionally strong. Population growth continues, global capital inflows persist, and Dubai continues to enhance its ability to attract investors and wealth holders during periods of global uncertainty.

The result is a market that does not merely demonstrate resilience but reinforces its dominance.

Harbor analytical perspective

Waiting for clarity is one of the most common mistakes in dynamic markets such as Dubai, as clarity often comes after opportunities have already been priced into the market.

The performance of the first quarter of 2026 reflects a fundamental shift in the nature of Dubai’s real estate market. It is no longer reacting to external events but increasingly benefiting from them, supported by strong fundamentals, continuous capital inflows, and a clear strategic positioning that reinforces Dubai’s standing as one of the most attractive real estate markets globally.

In this context, investment opportunities are no longer tied to the future but are available in the present for those capable of understanding this shift.

The slowdown recorded in March, whether in terms of transaction values or prices, is often misinterpreted. It does not reflect a change in the overall market direction, but rather a natural pause following a period of accelerated growth, during which the market reassesses conditions and absorbs new variables.

This recurring pattern highlights Dubai’s ability to manage market cycles with efficiency and confidence, directly supporting sustained demand. Accordingly, the current phase does not represent a slowdown, but a foundation for a new wave of growth.

District Spotlight: Al Jaddaf From A Transitional District To A Strategic Investment Hub

Al Jaddaf is no longer simply an emerging location. It is increasingly positioning itself as a strategically connected district attracting end users, investors, and long-term capital seeking value beyond the city's more saturated prime zones.

Al Jaddaf is undergoing a quiet yet strategically significant transformation, positioning it today as one of the most promising areas in Dubai in terms of location and investment potential.

Located between Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai, and in close proximity to Dubai Creek Harbour, Al Jaddaf occupies a unique position at the intersection of historic Dubai and its future urban expansion. This positioning provides a structural advantage that is difficult to replicate and challenging for the market to fully price in its early stages.

For years, Al Jaddaf was viewed as a transitional area, benefiting from its location but lacking a clear identity. Today, this is changing. With increasing residential developments, improved infrastructure, and growing market awareness, the foundations of a fully integrated residential and investment district are taking shape.

What makes Al Jaddaf particularly attractive at this stage is its position within a rare segment of the market, where centrality meets relatively accessible entry prices compared to more mature areas.

Demand dynamics

Demand in Al Jaddaf is driven by several key segments

Employees working in central areas

Investors seeking attractive rental yields

Tenants looking for proximity without paying premium pricing

Apartments, particularly one and two-bedroom units, remain the most active segment due to their liquidity and investment appeal.

Supply landscape

The area has witnessed a steady pipeline of new developments, yet supply remains relatively controlled compared to other emerging districts.

Developers are increasingly focusing on

Improving internal layouts

Providing higher-quality amenities

Enhancing finishing standards and design

This shift is gradually elevating the quality of supply and strengthening the area’s positioning.

Investment perspective

From an investment standpoint, Al Jaddaf represents a strategic entry point rather than a short-term speculative play. Unlike more mature areas, where a significant portion of growth has already been priced in, Al Jaddaf continues to offer:

Relatively accessible entry prices

Stable rental yields

Potential for medium-term capital appreciation

A strategic location between Dubai’s current and future urban centers

Harbor’s Prime Pick in Al Jaddaf

J188 by Jad Global

J188 by JAD GLOBAL stands out as one of the most notable investment opportunities currently available in Al Jaddaf.

The project combines strong fundamentals, well-considered pricing, and strategic positioning within the market. From a product perspective, it offers practical unit layouts, well-designed spaces, and finishing standards aligned with the expectations of today’s buyers. From an investment standpoint, it benefits from a competitive entry price relative to its location, creating an attractive balance between accessibility and growth potential.

What distinguishes J188 is not only the product itself, but the way it is positioned. The project reflects a deep understanding of modern buyer behaviour, where value is no longer defined by price alone, but by the overall experience, including payment flexibility, efficient space utilisation, and long-term liveability.

For investors, the project offers a balanced proposition between returns and future potential. For end users, it provides a practical residential option in a strategic location within a district on the rise.

Harbor’s Expert Insights

In emerging districts, location is important, but project selection is what ultimately defines performance. The right project does not just follow the market, it outperforms it.

About Harbor Real Estate

Harbor Real Estate is one of the leading real estate advisory and asset management firms in Dubai, built on a foundation of expertise, credibility, and market leadership.

With over 53 years of experience in developing and managing institutional real estate portfolios exceeding AED 20.3 billion, Harbor brings a depth of knowledge that goes beyond traditional brokerage.

Harbor is the only firm to have received eight consecutive Gold Rankings from the Dubai Land Department, reflecting a consistent standard of excellence and leadership in the market.

Harbor offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Strategic sales advisory

Leasing and property management services

Asset management solutions

Valuation and market research

Harbor adopts an approach that goes beyond transaction execution, focusing on delivering data-driven, analytical advisory that enables clients to make informed decisions with confidence across all stages of the real estate investment cycle.

Whether you are an investor, a property owner, or seeking opportunity, Harbor’s team is ready to support you with expertise, insight, and strategy to achieve the best possible outcomes.