The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced the executive search and talent advisory consultancy Hanson Search, as its latest corporate member.

The organisation specialises in mid-senior-level appointments across various communication domains including reputation management, investor relations, government relations, sustainability, brand communications, and influencer marketing. During their 20 years in the field, they have successfully recruited regional heads and CEOs, curated boards, and built executive and senior management teams for both agencies and in-house teams.

Head of PRCA EMEA, Monika Fourneaux said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Hanson Search to our network of members. Their expertise in executive search and talent advisory services will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of our industry in the MENA region. This collaboration aligns with our mission to foster excellence and innovation in public relations and communications.”

Hanson Search CEO Alice Weightman said:

“The team at Hanson Search has been working closely with the PRCA globally for many years, so we are delighted to be joining the PRCA MENA. We have been operating in the region for over a decade, and this membership supports our continued growth and expansion in the region. The Middle East is an important market for Hanson Search, and we are committed to supporting our clients in attracting and retaining the best people while always striving for recruitment excellence.”

-Ends-

About Hanson Search

Hanson Search is an award-winning international executive search consultancy specialising in marketing and communications. At their offices in London, Paris, and Dubai, their team of expert consultants source the best talent globally – from PR pros to digital marketing experts and beyond. They work with some of the most successful agencies and brands as well as innovative start-ups, offering life-changing opportunities to talented professionals.

For more information visit: https://www.hansonsearch.com/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact: