Dubai, UAE: Students from the Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, part of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, have concluded their participation in the Pre-University Program at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge, achieving outstanding results and receiving certificates of excellence across multiple fields of academic research. The program, held from 27 July to 9 August 2025, brought together more than 250 students from 15 countries, reflecting the ability of Emirati students to excel in prestigious international academic environments.

Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, said: "We are proud of the exceptional performance of our students, which reaffirms their ability to innovate and excel in the most distinguished global academic settings. These achievements are the result of a clear vision and an integrated strategy for nurturing talent and refining research and scientific skills. Their outstanding participation at a renowned institution like Cambridge reflects the high quality of academic preparation we provide, their ability to engage in advanced scientific discussions, and their capacity to present research characterized by depth and innovation. We believe that investing in young minds is an investment in the nation’s future, and that these talents will be capable of leading research and scientific projects that contribute to the UAE’s progress and strengthen its global standing in science and technology."

Student Humaid Al Hooli was named Best Overall Student across all program cohorts for his work in the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering course. His extensive research focused on the Chernobyl disaster, covering its historical background, technical causes, and environmental and human impacts, while highlighting its role in reshaping global nuclear safety regulations and contributing to the development of safer operational systems for nuclear power plants.

Student Khalid Al Emadi secured first place in the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering course with research on advanced applications of artificial intelligence in the aviation sector, focusing on real-time aircraft data analysis for early fault detection, enhancing predictive maintenance procedures, and improving air traffic monitoring systems to raise safety standards and reduce accidents.

Student Hanadi Darwish earned first place in Physics with a comprehensive research project on antimatter, exploring the theoretical foundations of its formation, possibilities for industrial-scale production in high-energy laboratories, associated technical challenges in storage and utilization, and potential future applications in energy and medicine.

Student Sayed Mansour Al Hashemi participated in the Cybersecurity and Computer Science course, presenting an analytical study on password security. His research provided an in-depth review of common hacking techniques and vulnerabilities in traditional authentication systems, proposing innovative solutions such as multi-factor authentication and advanced encryption methods to strengthen data protection against increasing digital threats.

This achievement aligns with the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation’s vision to support talented students and prepare them to compete globally, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a leading hub for fostering creativity and innovation. The Centre continues to enhance its academic and training programs to expand opportunities for participation in international scientific events, empowering students to lead pioneering projects that contribute to building a knowledge-based future.

Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation is one of the Foundation’s flagship initiatives, dedicated to identifying and nurturing gifted students, offering advanced educational and training programs, and creating opportunities for participation in international academic events to develop their scientific and practical abilities, preparing them to become future leaders across diverse fields.