DUBAI: (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire) RHI Magnesita, the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions, has strengthened its operations in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) region by setting up a new business unit headquartered in Dubai with ambitions to propel further growth and expansion in the region. The company inaugurated its new regional office yesterday, marking a key milestone in its growth journey and underscoring a long-term commitment to customers across the region.

The new office was officially inaugurated by Gustavo Franco, Global Chief Customer Officer of RHI Magnesita, together with Hakimuddin Ali, Regional President - META, in the presence of senior executives from its customer industries in Steel, Cement, etc. The office is designed as more than a corporate location. It will function as a regional hub for coordination, customer engagement, and collaboration across META markets, supporting closer alignment between sales, commercial, technical, and operational teams dedicated to the customers in the region.

Speaking at the opening, Hakimuddin Ali said, “The META region continues to evolve rapidly, and our customers expect strong local presence backed by global expertise. The opening of our Dubai office reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers, strengthening collaboration across the region, and building a platform for long-term growth and partnership.”

The region represents an important pillar of the company’s global footprint, with customers increasingly seeking partners that can deliver performance, consistency, supply reliability, and long-term operational stability. Türkiye plays a central role in RHI Magnesita’s regional strategy, with an established manufacturing footprint, including refractory production facilities and a magnesite mine in Eskişehir and Söğüt. This local capability, combined with global know-how and technology, enables the company to respond efficiently to regional requirements while maintaining high quality and service standards.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass. RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world with more than 20,000 employees, 65 main production sites (including raw material sites), 12 recycling facilities, and more than 70 sales offices. For more information, please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com.