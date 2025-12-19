Dubai, UAE: Tally Solutions, a leading global technology company providing Business Management Software to small and medium businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of TallyPrime 7.0 in the UAE. As compliance readiness, operational continuity, and automation become essential to SME growth in the region, the latest release brings advanced capabilities that help businesses operate with greater speed, security, and confidence.

SMEs represent more than 94 percent of the businesses operating in the UAE and play a pivotal role in the nation’s digital economy ambitions. The launch reinforces Tally’s long-standing commitment to enabling the UAE’s SME ecosystem as the country accelerates digital transformation under the UAE Vision 2030, Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy.

A significant advancement in TallyPrime 7.0 is the strengthened experience of TallyDrive. While it ensures uninterrupted continuity through automated cloud and local backups, its core has always been data security, a principle that has shaped Tally’s technology for decades. With enhanced encryption, improved integrity checks, and a framework designed to keep data entirely in the business’s control, TallyDrive reinforces the belief that connectivity should never compromise privacy. It enables SMEs to adopt digital workflows with confidence, knowing their financial information remains protected and accessible only to them.

The release also boasts a seamless and fully compliant adoption of the UAE’s new national currency symbol. Designed to respect local norms and adhere to Central Bank guidelines, the feature ensures that businesses transition effortlessly the moment they upgrade. The updated symbol is reflected consistently across all invoices, reports, and statements, fully integrated into Tally’s English and Arabic interfaces, enabling businesses to uphold accuracy, professionalism, and regulatory compliance in every document they issue. The release also introduces Smart Find, an advanced universal search capability that lets users instantly locate entries across multiple companies, even with partial information.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said:

“With the UAE accelerating its digital and economic transformation, SMEs remain central to driving innovation and sustained growth. At Tally, we are closely aligned with this vision, building technology that reflects local needs and strengthens business resilience. Our support for seamless bilingual workflows and the smooth transition to the new currency symbol are part of this commitment to localisation. With enhanced security in TallyDrive, automated backups, and Smart Find helping teams access information instantly, TallyPrime 7.0 delivers both confidence and efficiency. Our purpose remains simple: to reduce complexity and make it easier for SMEs to run and grow their businesses in a fast-evolving UAE.”

Tally has consistently strengthened TallyPrime with features that support the region’s unique needs, like English and Arabic bilingual availability, VAT and Corporate Tax ready compliance tailored for the UAE, and e-invoicing alignment for KSA. As the UAE prepares for its own e-invoicing framework, Tally is actively enabling businesses to be ready for a smoother transition when the mandate comes into effect. The introduction of connected VAT return upload capabilities further simplifies compliance for UAE businesses, reinforcing Tally’s role as a trusted partner in the region.

TallyPrime 7.0 builds on this foundation by offering a smoother upgrade experience, ensuring businesses stay aligned with evolving regulations and new features without disruption. The release marks yet another milestone in Tally’s commitment to the UAE and broader GCC, supported by a strong partner network and dedicated regional support ecosystem.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.5 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.