ESO and Bascom Palmer to elevate ophthalmic excellence in the UAE.

ESO shares the vision of scripting a new chapter for eye care in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a warm and forward-looking ceremony at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, leaders from the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology (ESO) and Bascom Palmer gathered to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding. The event marked not just a formal agreement, but the beginning of a collaborative effort to raise ophthalmic education, research, and clinical standards throughout the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership aligns two institutions deeply committed to advancing eye health: ESO, the official professional body representing ophthalmologists in the UAE, and Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi, the first international location of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami - the U.S. News & World Report's #1-ranked eye institute for 24 years.

Building on Shared Vision

HH Dr. Sheikha Noura Al Qassimi, President of ESO, captured the essence of this alignment during the signing: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology and reflects our shared commitment with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute to advancing ophthalmic education, clinical excellence, and innovation across the UAE.”

“Through this strategic healthcare partnership, we are establishing a robust platform for collaboration in scientific programming, professional training, and knowledge exchange; supporting clinicians, strengthening clinical standards, and contributing to the sustainable advancement of eye care throughout the Emirates,” she concluded.

A Milestone for Regional Advancement

The agreement extends beyond conferences to include joint efforts in best practices, public awareness campaigns, and opportunities for Emirati students and residents to engage with Bascom Palmer's global faculty and facilities.

The CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, Dr. Zain Kenderian MD, MBA, emphasized the broader impact: “This collaboration marks a milestone for ophthalmic education and professional development in the UAE. Together with ESO, we are committed to elevating training, research, and clinical excellence for the benefit of physicians, residents, and the wider community. This MOU is the beginning of a long-term journey to advance eye care in the region.

Guided by Dedicated Leadership

A joint committee will oversee implementation, ensuring initiatives deliver tangible results. Suhail Jaffar Al Zarouni, founder of August Medical, USA, and board Chairman of Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi, highlighted the practical commitment: “Working hand-in-hand with ESO allows us to bring Miami's pioneering faculty and research directly to UAE professionals - creating lasting impact through shared knowledge and best practices.”

The ceremony concluded with optimism, as both sides expressed confidence that this partnership will inspire further progress in addressing regional eye health challenges, from diabetic retinopathy to pediatric care.

This collaboration aligns with the UAE's growing role as a hub for medical excellence, blending international expertise with local priorities to benefit patients across the Emirates.

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, the first international location of the prestigious Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, a part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, brings America's premier eye care to the UAE. Named the nation's best eye hospital for more than two decades by U.S. News & World Report, Bascom Palmer has earned its global reputation through unparalleled patient care, groundbreaking research, and exceptional ophthalmic education. In partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and August Medical, our state-of-the-art facility, which opened in November 2025, offers advanced treatments for every ophthalmic condition and a world-class training program tailored to the region's needs. Building on the legacy of treating over 300,000 patients and performing more than 21,000 surgeries annually across Florida, Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi is poised to elevate eye health in the Middle East.

For more information, visit: www.bascompalmer.ae