Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The global security landscape is undergoing a profound transformation - shifting rapidly from traditional, reactive surveillance to a new era defined by intelligent, AI-powered and data-driven security systems. As the world’s leading provider of network surveillance and security solutions, Axis Communications will take center stage at Intersec Dubai 2026, demonstrating cutting-edge technologies that continue to shape the future of safety, security, efficiency, and smart operations across the world’s most critical industries.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 27th edition of Intersec will run from 12 to 14 January 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. As one of the most influential global platforms for security and safety, the event will bring together experts, government leaders, technology partners and industry innovators to explore the future of intelligent protection and cross-sector collaboration.

For Axis, participating in Intersec is more than a showcase - it is a strategic opportunity to demonstrate the real-world impact of innovation and reaffirm its commitment to solving the industry’s most complex challenges at the edge.

Leading the shift toward intelligent, analytics-driven security

Intersec 2026 underscores a turning point: organizations are seeking technology that does far more than monitor. They need systems that analyse data in real time, deliver actionable insights, and support faster, more informed decision-making.

“Across the Middle East and Africa, we are seeing a fundamental shift in how organizations view surveillance. It is no longer just a safeguard - it is becoming a core driver of business efficiency, resilience and informed decision-making,” said Loubna Imenchal, Managing Director for Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia and Africa at Axis Communications. “At Intersec, we will showcase how intelligence at the edge is redefining what’s possible for security, operations and smart environments.”

Axis’s presence at Intersec Dubai 2026 coincides with a major milestone: the 20th anniversary of its operations in the UAE. The Dubai office — the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa — has played a pivotal role in transforming the region’s transition from analogue to IP, and more recently toward cloud, hybrid and AI-driven architectures.

While celebrating two decades of impact, Axis remains focused on the next horizon: intelligence-powered technologies that elevate safety, security, business intelligence and operational efficiency throughout the built environment.

Breakthrough technologies shaping the future

Axis will spotlight advancements that demonstrate how edge analytics, deep learning and unified platforms are reshaping modern security ecosystems.

AI at the edge - turning data into real-time intelligence

Axis will showcase devices that move beyond imaging into advanced edge-computing platforms, generating actionable insights directly from the scene to support security, operational efficiency and informed decision-making while reducing bandwidth, latency and system load.

Key innovations include:

AXIS Q6358-LE PTZ Camera – a high-performance 4K UHD PTZ camera built on the ARTPEC-9 platform, offering AI-powered analytics and advanced imaging with Forensic WDR and OptimizedIR even in challenging light and long-range surveillance scenarios.

– a high-performance 4K UHD PTZ camera built on the ARTPEC-9 platform, offering AI-powered analytics and advanced imaging with Forensic WDR and OptimizedIR even in challenging light and long-range surveillance scenarios. AXIS Q3558-LVE 8MP Outdoor Network Camera – part of the Q35 series with AI-driven analytics and 8 MP image quality, delivering exceptional clarity and performance for outdoor monitoring with robust cybersecurity and analytics capabilities at the edge.

– part of the Q35 series with AI-driven analytics and 8 MP image quality, delivering exceptional clarity and performance for outdoor monitoring with robust cybersecurity and analytics capabilities at the edge. AXIS P3277-LVE Dome Camera – AI-powered dome camera with Lightfinder 2.0, Forensic WDR, and built-in cybersecurity, designed for reliable performance and advanced analytics in varied lighting conditions.

These advancements build on Axis’s foundational innovation engine - including the ARTPEC-9 system-on-chip, introduced in late 2024. ARTPEC-9 enables more efficient edge processing, richer imaging, lower bitrate, and strengthened cybersecurity, forming the backbone of Axis’s new AI-driven portfolio.

Axis will also highlight its continued expansion into smart sensors with products such as the AXIS D6210 and D6310 Air Quality Sensors, as well as the AXIS Camera Station S1228 Rack AI-Optimised Server, which supports advanced analytics workloads and enables flexible hybrid deployments.

Unified ecosystems that elevate situational awareness

Visitors will experience how Axis creates seamless, scalable systems by integrating video, audio, access control, radar and analytics into a single intelligent platform. Demonstrations will include:

Network audio solutions such as the AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker a multifunctional indoor network display speaker.

such as the AXIS C1710 Network Display Speaker a multifunctional indoor network display speaker. Radar solutions that improve detection accuracy while supporting privacy requirements.

that improve detection accuracy while supporting privacy requirements. Body-worn solutions that increase transparency, accountability and evidence quality.

These technologies reflect Axis’s mission to empower organizations with proactive, intelligent, analytics-enabled systems that strengthen response capabilities and help optimize operational performance.

Innovation through collaboration: the open ecosystem advantage

Axis’s open-platform philosophy enables true interoperability and continues to drive meaningful innovation. At Intersec, the company will be joined by technology partners whose capabilities enhance and expand the value of Axis solutions.

Featured partners include:

FF Group – which has recently been acquired by Axis Communications. FF group has been a valued partner to Axis since 2017. With its acquisition, Axis continues to position itself as innovation and growth driver in the traffic solutions market, delivering enhanced value to partners and customers. FF group and Axis will jointly present the latest traffic solutions at Intersec.

– which has recently been acquired by Axis Communications. FF group has been a valued partner to Axis since 2017. With its acquisition, Axis continues to position itself as innovation and growth driver in the traffic solutions market, delivering enhanced value to partners and customers. FF group and Axis will jointly present the latest traffic solutions at Intersec. Icetana – an Australian AI company delivering surveillance software for large Security Operations Centers. With 15 years of experience, icetana AI helps organisations detect threats at scale, improve operator performance, and protect more people.

– an Australian AI company delivering surveillance software for large Security Operations Centers. With 15 years of experience, icetana AI helps organisations detect threats at scale, improve operator performance, and protect more people. Camstreamer – a long-standing Axis Technology Integration Partner, focusing on the development of ACAP camera applications for live streaming, dynamic overlay graphics, and various beyond security integrations and automations. CamStreamer will present its new ACAP application, PlaneTracker App, for automatic visual tracking of aircraft, which offers airports a great tool for increased security and situational awareness.

– a long-standing Axis Technology Integration Partner, focusing on the development of ACAP camera applications for live streaming, dynamic overlay graphics, and various beyond security integrations and automations. CamStreamer will present its new ACAP application, PlaneTracker App, for automatic visual tracking of aircraft, which offers airports a great tool for increased security and situational awareness. Waterview – a deep-tech SME, leverages computer vision and Edge AI to enhance the capabilities of video surveillance cameras, transforming them into intelligent sensors. By monitoring weather events, detecting infrastructure anomalies, and conducting active safety surveillance in workplaces, WaterView revolutionizes risk prevention, safeguarding assets and people.

– a deep-tech SME, leverages computer vision and Edge AI to enhance the capabilities of video surveillance cameras, transforming them into intelligent sensors. By monitoring weather events, detecting infrastructure anomalies, and conducting active safety surveillance in workplaces, WaterView revolutionizes risk prevention, safeguarding assets and people. PowerStack – 100% grid free, rapidly deployable and reliable solar power for commercial, public, and critical infrastructure. Award-winning, vertically integrated solar poles that power what you need, where you need, all without costing the earth .

– 100% grid free, rapidly deployable and reliable solar power for commercial, public, and critical infrastructure. Award-winning, vertically integrated solar poles that power what you need, where you need, all without costing the earth Hitachi Digital Services – a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. With over 110 years of engineering and technology leadership, that enables efficiency, innovation, and sustainability across industries.

“Collaboration is central to innovation,” added Imenchal. “Our open ecosystem allows us to combine strengths with world-class partners, bringing new capabilities to market and shaping the future of intelligent security.”

2026: The rise of the intelligent edge in a hybrid world

The 2026 technology landscape reflects a pivotal realization: AI embedded directly into devices - supported by hybrid cloud infrastructure - is enabling new levels of flexibility, responsiveness and resilience.

Axis will demonstrate how edge devices now generate essential business data, deliver high-value metadata for faster investigations, and unlock operational insights across industries. At the same time, cybersecurity concerns at the edge continue to diminish thanks to robust built-in protections including secure firmware, and continuous system hardening.

Key themes showcased across sectors

Throughout the exhibition, Axis will highlight innovations that address the needs of high-impact industries and smart city environments:

Critical infrastructure – Enhancing real-time situational awareness, operational continuity and worker safety.

– Enhancing real-time situational awareness, operational continuity and worker safety. Total cost of ownership (TCO) – Designing solutions that optimise long-term system value and lifecycle efficiency.

– Designing solutions that optimise long-term system value and lifecycle efficiency. Sustainability – Driving responsible innovation through energy-efficient design and durable, long-life products.

– Driving responsible innovation through energy-efficient design and durable, long-life products. Cybersecurity – Ensuring resilient systems with end-to-end protections against evolving cyber threats.

A key highlight will be Axis’s participation in a panel discussion at the Intersec Access Control Centre, where experts will explore emerging technologies, innovation trends and the future of intelligence-driven security.

Building safer, smarter and more resilient cities

“A pivotal element of progress is understanding real-world needs - and ensuring people remain at the centre of innovation,” concluded Imenchal. “Through our strong partner ecosystem and expert teams, we aim to create safer, more resilient and more intelligent environments for communities and businesses across the region.”

Visit Axis at Stand S1-F24, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 12 to 14 January 2026.

