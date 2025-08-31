Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University and The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology have signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at developing the national capabilities of the Ministry’s Emirati workforce through innovative lifelong learning programs based on smart technology and flexible learning, thereby enhancing industrial competitiveness and investment attractiveness.

The MoU reaffirms the commitment of both parties to supporting sustainable development pathways and preparing qualified national talent to lead the country’s industrial future. It focuses on supporting the career progression of Ministry employees by providing opportunities to enroll in the University’s bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, in addition to specialized lifelong learning programs, including the Future Foresight Leadership Program, the Executive Program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and the Women Leadership Development Program.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Resources and Services at HBMSU, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from both sides. The signing is part of the Ministry and University’s efforts to strengthen effective partnerships between the government and academic sectors, thereby empowering national talent and supporting the UAE’s strategic direction towards a sustainable, innovation-driven knowledge economy.

H.E. Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of UAE industry through its strategic initiatives and projects such as “Make it in the Emirates” and the National In-Country Value and Technology Transformation in Industry programs. These initiatives aim to create a business environment that attracts investments, partnerships, opportunities, and boosts global competitiveness.

He added: “The Ministry focuses on empowering national talent and capabilities to lead industrial transformation. The MoU with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University supports efforts to empower the Ministry’s workforce by offering innovative professional programs that advance the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. We thank the university for its strategic cooperation in providing this platform, which combines smart education, professional programs, and advanced industrial applications.”

Building Advanced National Capabilities

Dr. Fahad Al Saadi affirmed that signing this MoU reflects the dedication of both parties to building advanced national capabilities, particularly in the industrial sector, as it is a key pillar of sustainable economic development.

He stated: “At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we believe that smart learning goes beyond the traditional concept of the university to become a driving force and strategic partner in shaping a more sustainable and innovative future. Drawing on our leadership in smart learning and personalized education, we work to empower national talent and promote research and innovation in the fields of business, health, e-learning, sustainability, and the green economy—embedding a culture of lifelong learning that supports sustainable development pathways and enhances the economic competitiveness of our nation under the wise vision of our leadership.”

The signing ceremony was attended by a high-level delegation from the University, including Mr. Ali Al Lanjawi, Director of Business Development, and Ms. Nadia Al Shaye, Head of Client Accounts.

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University is committed to providing a comprehensive digital learning experience through its “Smart Campus” and supporting programs with the latest interactive educational technologies to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and flexibility.

