Doha, Qatar: MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airport Operation and Management announced that Hamad International Airport (DOH) has received a certification extension from British Standards Institution (BSI), reaffirming the airport’s commitment to setting industry standards towards environmental sustainability and stewardship. The ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certificate was achieved after successfully completing the audit.

The ISO 14001:2015 certificate identifies the requirements for an environmental management system that an organization can utilize to enhance its performance. Retaining this global recognition is a testament to Hamad International Airport’s environmental sustainability goals towards waste management, minimising the consumption of natural resources and mitigating climate change.

Hamad International Airport went through a surveillance auditing process which included reviewing the airport’s operations with a focus on areas with high potential environmental risk, interviewing employees, evaluating operational controls and the airport’s conformance to the ISO 14001:2015 requirements.

In addition to the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems certification, Hamad International Airport also holds the ISO 55001:2014 Asset Management System certification and the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Systems certification from BSI. The airport has also obtained the ACI ACA Level-3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

