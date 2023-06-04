Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) supports the UN’s World Environment Day theme for 2023 – to Beat Plastic Pollution which focuses on encouraging people and businesses around the world to review their plastic consumption and introduce a shift towards a circular economy.

Part of Hamad International Airport’s environment sustainability goals consists of waste management and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The airport is tackling its waste management processes, engaging with commercial stakeholders and government entities in order to adopt the best environmental standards that will have a positive impact on the environment.

Beating Plastic Pollution

Through an enhanced waste management system introduced by the airport, about 40% of the waste generated through the airport operations was reused or recycled in the fiscal year 2022 – 2023, including 736 tonnes of plastic waste, additionally the non-recyclable waste is used to produce electricity. The Oryx Airport Hotel, situated at departures has replaced plastic with more sustainable solutions with water containers created from 76% vegetable origin replacing plastic bottled water, introduced bamboo guestroom cards, utilizes recycled paper for all hotel collaterals and plastic hotel amenities substituted for more biodegradable materials.

Managing Airport Waste

To maintain the airport landscape features and requirements, organic fertilizer originating from recycled green waste is used, this was introduced as one of the initiatives from Hamad International Airport’s partnership with the Ministry of Municipality. Through the airport’s dedicated wastewater treatment plant, 100% of the wastewater generated from the airport is reused for landscape irrigation, resulting in zero wastewater being discharged to the sea.

Hamad International Airport’s commitment to environmental protection and objective of zero to landfill has initiated processes to further enhance its waste management systems, resulting in over 1,200 tonnes of waste being diverted from landfill for further segregation, recycling and energy recovery, each month.

Energy Conservation and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

When the airport was constructed, energy conservation was one of the environmental components considered in the build, to which the structural design allows energy conservation required for cooling and solar materials were chosen for the roof and walls installation. Since then, Hamad International Airport has implemented multiple initiatives and environmental controls to further reduce energy within its daily operations such as cooling system optimization, smart-metering, ambient air quality and noise monitoring and incorporating LED lighting to control and reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the airport.

Hamad International Airport’s efforts to decrease its overall carbon dioxide emissions was recognized through the recent renewal of its ACI ACA Level-3 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation and the airport was awarded the ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems accreditation as a result of effective implementation and full conformance to the ISO 14001:2015 requirements.

The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) from Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD) granted a 4-star rating for six of the airport’s projects from its recent expansion plan which includes the ORCHARD, Oryx Garden Hotel and lounges at the North Plaza, Al Mourjan Business lounge - the Garden, the Remote Transfer Baggage Facility, Cargo Bridging Facility and the AVI Facility.

Hamad International Airport is constantly engaging with airport stakeholders and commercial partners to reduce energy by adopting environmental solutions introduced by the airport, and is investing in the best and most reliable technologies in the world, to meet the business’ environmental objectives, in line with Qatar’s National Vision 2030.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport’s website www.dohahamadairport.com and follow the airport’s latest news on Hamad International Airport’s social media channels