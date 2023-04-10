Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has launched the Expertise Catalog, an online platform that provides media partners and stakeholders access to HBKU’s wealth of research expertise in a wide array of subject areas.

The HBKU Expertise Catalog is designed to offer a professional, seamless, and agile approach toward sustainable and diversified collaboration in eight crucial fields that cater to local and global market demands. These areas consist of energy, water and environment, health and life sciences, humanities and social sciences, innovation and entrepreneurship, Islamic studies, and law and policy, with over 150 specialized sub-areas included in the Catalog.

This unique system will allow visitors to filter their search within these expertise areas by selecting required categories, sub-categories, or via a basic search bar. Visitors can filter their search by selecting the ‘expertise area’, ‘sub-area of expertise’, and/or ‘expert name’.

You can access the platform at any time and connect directly with our experts to collaborate on engagement opportunities, including research projects, seminars, consultancy, online education platforms and more.

With the release of the Expertise Catalog, HBKU is a national resource of knowledge, serving government, industry and society in Qatar by leveraging synergies with partners and other organizations. The university’s faculty and researchers are leading experts in their respective domains, and can be found on the Expertise Catalog’s website here: expertise.hbku.edu.qa

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa