Dubai, UAE: Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, has announced plans to enter into the Egyptian market with local partner MwaslaTech, a one-stop shop for smart transport and shared mobility solutions. The partnership was made official with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties at Hala’s Dubai headquarters.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both companies, including Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala, and Yasser Sedky, CEO at MwaslaTech.

As part of the agreement, Hala will explore opportunities in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) of Egypt, a ground-breaking city project located on the east side of Cairo that has been under construction since 2015, as well as other cities. Hala aims to introduce cutting-edge solutions and leverage advanced technologies to enhance the travel experience for its customers in Egypt.

Commenting on Hala’s first venture outside the UAE, Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala said, “This is a proud moment for all of us at Hala as we pursue new and exciting opportunities beyond the UAE for the first time, and commence our ambitious expansion into the MENAT region. We are pleased to partner with a trusted industry leader, MwaslaTech, for this pivotal next step in our growth journey. Our experience and reputation for reliability in the UAE, will enable us to deliver first-rate transportation solutions in Egypt. We are dedicated to delivering the same high standard of service excellence and innovation into this new market.”

Since Hala’s launch in 2019, Hala has played a pivotal role in revolutionising transportation across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). By focusing on reliability and enhancing the customer experience, Hala has significantly transformed how residents and visitors incorporate e-hail services into their daily commute. In Q1 2024, Hala saw a growth of 20% in new users signing up for the service compared to the same period last year.

To further elevate the customer journey experience, Hala collaborates with key partners to provide customers with innovations that improve their day-to-day lives, including the introduction of in-car digital screens. To ensure Captains receive constant technical support and continuous learning and development, Hala has trained over 2,577 Captains since January 2024. With a reputation for convenience and efficiency, the company has consistently met the needs of its customers, providing a seamless travel experience. Through its expansion into Egypt, Hala aims to replicate and build upon its success in the UAE.

Commenting on the collaboration, Yasser Sedky, CEO of MwaslaTech, stated, “Partnering with Hala is a proud moment for us, leveraging our deep experience in Egypt’s public transport to launch an innovative taxi service. This initiative combines e-hailing with street-hailing, building on our proven track record in smart transport solutions tailored for Egyptian commuters. We're set to redefine mobility standards and eagerly anticipate transforming Egypt’s transport sector alongside Hala.”

Understanding the importance of collaboration, Hala will work closely with both government and private stakeholders in Egypt to ensure it effectively addresses the unique transportation needs of Cairo commuters.