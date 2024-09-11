This new service reflects Hala’s ongoing efforts to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the transportation sector

Dubai, UAE – Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, launched its WhatsApp booking platform as an additional channel for securing Hala rides in the city. This development will make it easier and more accessible for Dubai residents and visitors to access transportation with a simple text message.

As part of the new launch, Hala introduced a WhatsApp chatbot to manage booking requests, streamlining the process, and reinforcing Hala’s commitment to using technology to improve Dubai’s mobility options. The interactive chatbot will ensure customers enjoy an intuitive and friendly user experience. Additionally, passengers booking rides through WhatsApp will enjoy the same prices as those made via the Careem application.

Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala said, “We are excited to bring WhatsApp bookings to our customers across Dubai, making their booking process fast and more accessible. As one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp allows us to reach a wider audience and engage with its large user base in the city. By introducing this additional booking channel, Hala continues to make a difference in the way people commute daily across Dubai.”

The WhatsApp ride-booking feature is simple and quick to use:

Passengers can message ‘Hi’ to 800 HALATAXI (4252 8294) to start the booking process. The Hala chatbot will request the passenger’s location to book a ride.

Passengers will then receive a booking confirmation along with the captain's information and estimated arrival time.

Real-time updates are provided, allowing customers to track their ride until the taxi arrives.

Passengers will receive a live tracking link, which can be shared with friends and family to monitor their journey.

Users can pay at the drop-off location via card or cash.

The service is available 24/7, providing passengers with easy access to rides at any time of day or night. In addition to WhatsApp bookings, Hala continues to offer its regular booking option through the Careem application. This ensures that Dubai residents and tourists benefit from a smooth and hassle-free taxi booking experience.

As Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, Hala remains committed to integrating innovative technology into its operations, continuously seeking ways to elevate the customer experience and expand its service offerings. Hala currently manages 24,000 captains on its platform with a fleet of 12,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors.

-Ends-

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

www.halaride.com

Media Contact:

Tessa Dsouza at Q Communications

tessa.d@qcomms.ae