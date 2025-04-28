Cairo, Egypt – Habib Al Mulla & Partners has once again made a bold move, solidifying its position as a leading legal powerhouse by entering the gateway to Africa with the launch of its new office in Egypt. This expansion underscores the firm’s commitment to providing world-class legal services across key markets and reflects the deepening business and investment ties between the UAE and Egypt.

With a growing influx of Emirati investment into Egypt, the country has become a strategic destination for businesses looking to expand and thrive. Recognizing this momentum, Habib Al Mulla & Partners is bringing its expertise, regional influence, and tailored legal solutions to serve Egypt’s dynamic business landscape.

“Our expansion into Egypt is a natural step in our firm’s journey. Egypt’s economic potential, combined with its deep legal talent pool, aligns seamlessly with our vision of offering strategic legal guidance across borders. As UAE investment in Egypt continues to rise, we are committed to supporting businesses with our deep regional expertise and industry-specific legal teams,” said Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder and Chairman of Habib Al Mulla & Partners.

Speaking about this significant expansion, Mohammed El Khatib, Principal Partner and Head of Disputes Practice, expressed his pride in the firm’s new presence in his home country "Egypt has always been a cornerstone of the region’s legal and economic framework, and it is an honor to bring our expertise to a market that is not only growing but also deeply connected to the UAE. This move strengthens our ability to support clients with a local presence while maintaining our global standards. We are here to provide businesses with the highest caliber of legal counsel, ensuring they navigate Egypt’s evolving legal landscape with confidence and success."

With over 40 years of experience in the Middle East’s legal sector, Habib Al Mulla & Partners offers its clients in Egypt a unique blend of local insight and international legal expertise. The firm’s deep regional influence, built on a long-standing presence and understanding of the MENA legal landscape, is complemented by industry-specific legal teams with expertise across finance, real estate, energy, and technology. With a strong focus on strategic legal guidance, the firm provides tailored solutions that align with business goals and regulatory frameworks. Its business-driven approach ensures practical, commercially focused advice that helps clients thrive, while its international expertise bridges global best practices with local legal requirements, making it the ideal partner for businesses navigating Egypt’s evolving legal and economic landscape. This expansion marks another step in a continuing journey, as the firm continues to broaden its footprint across key markets.

Habib Al Mulla and Partners operates from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and Moscow with a team of more than 70 multidisciplinary lawyers who possess distinguished and diverse experience in handling cross-border corporate legal matters. The firm has been providing specialized and integrated legal services and consultancy for over 40 years in dispute resolution, banking, construction, corporate, real estate, tax, employment, and other sectors and practices.

