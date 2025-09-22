Set to open in June 2027, IntercityHotel Riyadh Al Rayaan will feature 216 contemporary guestrooms, an all-day dining restaurant, ballroom, eight meeting rooms, state-of-the-art gym, and swimming pool

The hotel will also feature its flagship lobby café - The Breakery

Marks the seventh IntercityHotel in the Middle East, part of H World International’s expansive regional pipeline

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: H World International, a leading global hospitality management group, is proud to announce the signing of IntercityHotel Riyadh Al Rayaan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The vibrant property is H World International’s seventh IntercityHotel branded property in the Middle East, marking an important milestone in the group’s expansion strategy for the region.

Set to open in Riyadh in June 2027, IntercityHotel Riyadh Al Rayaan is developed in partnership with Wahat Sudair Hotels Company Limited, and will feature 216 modern guestrooms, designed to blend comfort and functionality, ideal for discerning travellers. Guests will enjoy a range of dining options, including a sumptuous all-day dining restaurant and its signature café - The Breakery, where lively urban energy meets the IntercityHotel brand’s German roots. The hotel will also feature a dynamic range of amenities, including an expansive ballroom, eight versatile meeting rooms, fully equipped gym, and swimming pool.

Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President and Head of Development, Middle East, India & Africa H World International, stated: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a driving force in our expansion strategy and an important source market with significant growth potential. We are committed to addressing the evolving needs of our discerning guests, and the launch of IntercityHotel Riyadh Al Rayaan, our second IntercityHotel in Riyadh, underscores the confidence and trust placed in our brands in the region. As our seventh IntercityHotel in the Middle East, the new hotel will showcase both the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to delivering a harmonious fusion of young and fresh aesthetics, coupled with unparalleled functionality and long-term commitment to shaping Riyadh’s hospitality landscape.”

The signing of IntercityHotel Riyadh Al Rayaan aligns with H World International’s ambitious expansion plans, which focus on diversifying its presence through new signings across the region. This reflects the rising demand from both leisure and business travellers, particularly from key source markets such as Germany and China. Addressing this demand, H World International has already welcomed guests to the IntercityHotel brand in the region including IntercityHotel Bawshar Muscat, IntercityHotel Salalah, IntercityHotel Nizwa and IntercityHotel Muscat in Oman, IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront and IntercityHotel Riyadh Malaz in KSA.

2025 marks a key milestone for H World Group as it celebrates 20 years in hospitality - a testament to the Group’s vision of enriching journeys through innovative guest experiences. Today, H World operates over 12,000 hotels with more than 1.1 million rooms across 19 countries, making it one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing hotel groups. Furthermore, its loyalty programme, H Rewards, has established itself as one of the largest programmes globally, with over 288 million members.

For further information on IntercityHotel Riyadh Al Rayaan and H World International, please visit: int.hworld.com

About H World International

H World International is part of H World Group, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing hotel groups that combines the strengths of seasoned brands with international hotel expertise. The company is represented in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, and is advancing expansion with a balanced blend of lease, management, and franchise hotels. Eight unique brands are united under the umbrella of H Rewards – the consumer-focused and simple booking platform and unique loyalty programme with more than 288 million members worldwide. H World International is part of H World, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing hotel groups. Further information is available at int.hworld.com.

